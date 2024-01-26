Tbilisi, January 26: In a remarkable turn of events, identical twins Amy Khvitia and Ano Sartania, who were separated at birth and unknowingly lived just miles apart in Georgia, found each other through a viral TikTok video and a talent show. Their reunion has brought to light a larger issue plaguing Georgia - the alarming number of babies stolen from hospitals and sold over the decades, a scandal that remains largely unresolved.

The journey to discovery for Amy and Ano began when they were just 12 years old. Amy, while watching her favorite TV show, 'Georgia's Got Talent', noticed a girl dancing who bore an uncanny resemblance to her. Little did she know that the woman dancing was her long-lost sister.

On the other hand, Ano received a TikTok video featuring a woman with blue hair who looked remarkably like her. The woman in the video turned out to be her twin, Amy.

Their birth mother, Aza Shoni, had fallen into a coma due to undisclosed birth complications in 2002. In a devastating decision, her husband Gocha Gakharia sold Ano and Amy to separate families.

Ano was raised in Tbilisi, while Amy grew up in Zugdidi, both completely unaware of each other’s existence. Despite participating in the same dance contest at the age of 11, where onlookers noticed the striking resemblance, the truth remained elusive.

Their lives continued on parallel paths until the fateful TikTok video and subsequent reunion. However, as the twins sought answers to their own separation, they uncovered a shocking reality - they were just two among thousands of babies stolen from Georgian hospitals and sold, with cases reported as recently as 2005.

According to the BBC report, the incident took place two years ago on the Rustaveli Bridge in Tbilisi, Georgia’s capital, where Amy and Ano met for the first time since their separation 19 years earlier. This heartwarming reunion amidst a national scandal has captured the attention of the world, shedding light on a dark chapter in Georgia’s history.

