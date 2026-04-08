Kanwal Aftab, a popular social media personality from Lahore, is currently at the centre of an alleged viral MMS controversy that has sparked widespread attention online. Known for her engaging presence on TikTok and Instagram, she has built a strong following through lifestyle, beauty, dance, and family-oriented content.

Born on January 9, 1998, Kanwal Aftab has amassed millions of followers over the years. Her content often features her husband, Zulqarnain Sikandar, and their daughter, making her one of Pakistan’s most relatable digital creators. Beyond social media, she is also involved in modelling and business ventures, with multiple product lines under her brand.

Kanwal Aftab Viral Video Controversy

In late 2024, Kanwal Aftab became the subject of controversy after an alleged private video began circulating widely online. The MMS clip, reportedly showing her in a compromising situation, quickly spread across platforms like WhatsApp and X. However, the authenticity of the video remains unverified. What Is the ‘Umair Viral Video Pakistan 7:11 Minutes’ Trend? How the Search Craze Mirrors the Infamous 19-Minute Video Scam and Raises Cyber Safety Concerns – Details Inside.

She was not the only influencer targeted in such incidents. Names like Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman, and Mathira Khan have also surfaced in similar alleged leaks. Despite the viral nature of the claims, Kanwal has not publicly confirmed or denied the incident.

Real or AI Generated? The Ongoing Debate

The controversy has led to intense speculation over whether the video is real or AI-generated. With the rise of deepfake technology, it has become increasingly difficult to verify such content, raising serious concerns about misinformation and reputational damage.

Supporters and fellow creators have condemned the circulation of such videos, calling it a breach of privacy. Many have urged users to refrain from sharing unverified content and to respect personal boundaries in the digital space. Alina Amir After New Viral Video: Still Standing, Still Unstoppable.

Privacy Concerns and Need for Stronger Laws

The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns around cyber harassment and digital privacy. Experts warn that the rapid spread of alleged MMS content without consent reflects a troubling trend in online behavior.

Cybersecurity advocates are calling for stricter laws and enforcement mechanisms to prevent misuse of personal data. They stress that individuals who share private or manipulated content should be held accountable, while also promoting awareness about ethical and responsible social media use.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic. LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 10:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).