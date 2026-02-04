In the brutal world of social media, where rumours often travel faster than the truth, silence is usually the first refuge for victims. But Pakistani influencer Alina Amir has chosen a different path. Just days after being targeted by a malicious viral video leak and deepfake allegations that shook the internet, the 'Sarsarahat Girl' has returned to Instagram with a new defiant message. Refusing to hide, she posted a bold photo captioned, 'Still standing, Still unstoppable', proving that she is ready to face the trolls head-on.

The Comeback Post of Alina Amir After New Viral Video: "Still Unstoppable"

In her first major appearance since the controversy peaked, Alina shared a photo wearing a brown dress by the brand @parien_house. But it was her caption that caught the internet's attention:

"Still standing. Still unstoppable."

The post, which has already garnered over 53,000 likes, serves as a direct response to the smear campaign against her. Fans are offering support with fire emojis and hearts, reinforcing that her community stands with her.

Alina Amir on Instagram After New Viral Video Leak Controversy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Amir (@alinaamiirr)

The Backstory: The "Deepfake" Controversy of Viral Video of Alina Amir

Alina Amir, known for her viral lip-sync videos and resemblance to Parineeti Chopra, recently became the victim of a malicious cyberattack. A sexually explicit video (often falsely labelled with various timestamps like "5 minutes" or "19 minutes" in search trends) began circulating on platforms like Telegram and X.

Alina broke her silence earlier this week, clarifying that the video was 100% fake and AI-generated. Alina Amir New Viral Video Exposes the Dark Side of AI in 2026.

Appeal to Authority: She publicly appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for help, urging strict action against the creators of the deepfake. Alina Amir Exposes Viral 'Leaked Video Link' as AI Deepfake.

Cyber Crime Action: She stated that she has reported the issue to the Cyber Crime Department, emphasising that these attacks are designed to "malign women and ruin their lives".

Alina Amir Takes Stand Against Cyberbullying

Alina’s choice to return with the words "Still Standing" highlights a growing pushback from influencers against the "leak culture" that uses AI technology to harass women. By refusing to deactivate her account or hide, she is reclaiming the narrative.

Alina Amir Asks For Strict Action Against AI-Generated New Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Amir (@alinaamiirr)

As she stated in her video appeal: "I sincerely request... strict punishment for those involved in AI-based defamation and digital abuse".

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic. LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Alina Amir Official Instagram Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2026 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).