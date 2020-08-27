Can you imagine having giraffe as pets? As much as some of you would love to have these animals as your pets, you cannot really do it, and it is better for them too. But a family in Karachi has gone ahead to have giraffes as their pets. A short clip of a giraffe looking over the compound wall of a bungalow has been shared on Twitter. It is unclear if it is a recent clip or an old one being shared again. As the clip went viral, people demanded strict actions against the family who have kept giraffe as their pet. Apparently, they have not one but two pet giraffes. People on social media asked the Sindh Wildlife to take the necessary action. The authorities have reached out to the family and requested the owners to shift the animal out of the residential area. Drunk Man Climbs Over Fence to Ride on Giraffe's Neck in Kazakhstan Zoo, Bizarre Video Goes Viral.

Video of a giraffe looking over the compound wall was shared on Twitter by user Norbert Almeida. Someone quoted the tweet and confirmed that it was in Arif Defence Medical Centre. The giraffes are being kept in a "small enclosed lawn by a really rich family" as per the tweet. The video went viral on social media and people asked the Sindh Wildlife to intervene into the matter. An old report from last year, which reported on the same has also been linked. There is indeed a pair of giraffes in this house and the family holds a "mini-zoo" permit. It mentions they would shift them on their farm. Netizens have questioned if it is legal in the first place to own a giraffe. Giraffes, Crocodiles and Tigers, Here’s How You Can Adopt Wild Animals, Donate and Help the Indian Zoos.

Just Karachi DHA things. Giraffe 🦒 pic.twitter.com/p4976oJtRZ — norbert almeida (@norbalm) August 25, 2020

Please call the authorities. This is cruelty beyond imagination. — Amali 🌱 #passAnimalWelfareAct (@TrustYourTiming) August 25, 2020

The giraffe should live in the nature but not in the house garden — Pelin (@Pelin40131366) August 27, 2020

Are you kidding me, how can this be???? — Saima mustafa (@sbajwsa71) August 26, 2020

karachi rich elites- you never fail to surprise me😻 let me just abolish your wealth and distribute it someday, but wait fr- is this even allowed? bec animals are supposed to be kept at their natural habitats as far as i know. but nvm. https://t.co/rfjawlsfcB — muneeza⁷ ⁺ ¹⁶ ᵈᵃʸˢ ᵗᵒ ᵃᵇᵈᵘˡˡᵃʰ ᵈᵃʸ (@muneezanvm) August 25, 2020

plz rescue the animal and punish the culprit — Numan Raza (@numanraza) August 25, 2020

As more and more people called for an action, forest conservator Javed Mahar tweeted about the next step of actions. Check his tweets:

We live in a civil society that is governed by laws not by men. Civil society gives a civic sense that is all about having consideration for a fellow human being while living in a civilized society. On the complaints of our respected citizens @sindhwildlife team visited this 1/3 https://t.co/iQlhKzx4bC — Javed Mahar (@JavedMahar7) August 25, 2020

premises with message of awareness & request to shift this out of residential area. To keep the records straight this must be very clear here that there is no any licence issued for this place by Sindh Wildlife as checked right now from concerned official. Moreover mini-zoo 2/3 — Javed Mahar (@JavedMahar7) August 25, 2020

He added that they will send a fresh request and if the owners do not comply, the authorities will have to show 'force of law'. From the earlier report, the owners had agreed to move their giraffes into a bigger farm. If this video is recent, then they clearly haven't. Given that forest conservator has given an update, looks like there will be a stricter action now.

