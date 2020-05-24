Giraffes, Crocodiles and Tigers, Here’s How You Can Adopt Wild Animals, Donate and Help the Indian Zoos

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

Adopting cats and dogs are quite common in countries across the world. But animal lovers are also adopting wild animals in India. And there has been quite an increase in these adoptions. As per the latest news reports, a Retired Wing Commander, GB Athri adopted a Giraffe, named Yadhunandan at Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bangalore. He donated Rs 1 lakh to the park, and took the giraffe home. Again, another journalist and Twitter user, Shiv Aroor also adopted crocodiles under a crowdfunding effort. So, how can you adopt a wild animal in India? What are the laws behind the animal adoption process?How can you donate and help the Indian Zoos? From Giraffe and crocodiles to tigers, here’s how you can adopt wild animals in our country. Know Ways to be Kind to Animals.

Yadhunandan, Giraffe Adopted by Retd. Wing Commander GB Athri

Bengaluru: Retd. Wing Commander GB Athri adopts a giraffe,named Yadhunandan,at Bannerghatta Biological Park by donating Rs1 lakh. "Being from Malenadu, I grew up with animals around. The giraffe is now part of my family,"says Athri. His wife says they are yet to visit the animal. pic.twitter.com/1V4JnCDHIQ — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020

Yadhunandan, a giraffe was recently adopted by Retired Wing Commander GB Athri in Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta Biological Park. He donated Rs 1 lakh to the park and adopted the animal. Yadhunandan is nearly 18 months old, and he lost his mother before being relocated to BBBP.

Shiv Aroor Adopted Two Crocodiles

I’ve just ‘adopted’ 2 crocodiles at the @MadrasCrocBank, as part of their crowdfunding effort to feed the beasts during the lockdown period. You can ‘adopt’ too by donating here: https://t.co/kF9nPhEzdi pic.twitter.com/YXnCX3kQSi — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) May 19, 2020

Last month, this Twitter user and journalist adopted two crocodiles under a crowdfunding effort by the Madras Crocodile Bank, after donating some amount to the park. During the coronavirus crisis, it has been difficult for the trust to take care of the animals; hence adoption appeal and donation is helping them to run the centre and also take care of the reptiles.

Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand Adopting Crocodile

In Chennai all of us have been here as children and over the years taken our children there too. A fervent appeal from the “ Enormous Crocodile” friends(1/2)Madras Crocodile Bank. Akhil with GM. Gukesh at Crocodile Bank this yearPlease donate https://t.co/Mnb76enPrX pic.twitter.com/fZ8W2aycji — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) May 22, 2020

Chess grandmaster, Vishwanathan Anand too adopted a crocodile, donating at the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust, during the ongoing pandemic.

How to Adopt Wild Animals, Donate and Help Zoos in India?

The upkeep of tigers and elephants cost the highest in most zoos, while birds and reptiles are often cost the least. Zoos across the countries encourage citizens to donate as much as possible and also adopt animals to give them better care and shelter. But how do you adopt wild animals in India? Legally, India does not allow private ownership of endangered species, including tigers. Ownership of animals such as the wild cats is forbidden unless the person has a certificate of ownership for a wild animal he or she already possessed on or before the commencement of Wildlife Protection Law, enacted in 1972.

However, people who are really interested in adopting a wild animal, can do so at a zoo. Bannerghatta Biological Park, Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysuru, Alipore Zoological Gardens in Kolkata, Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park in Punjab, Tripura Wildlife Sanctuary and Zoo, are some of the top national parks which are home to a variety of species and up for adoption. You can donate some amount to the zoo and take home animals who are up for adoption. Some zoos like the Mysuru Zoo allows you to keep an animal for a certain period, as a part of its wildlife conservation.

This is how you can adopt a wild animal in India. Celebrities have also made such schemes popular. Cricketers like MS Dhoni, Zaheer Khan and Animal Kumble are known to pitch in with financially by adopting wild animals from famous zoos in India.