Karwa Chauth is a cherished Hindu festival that holds a special place in the hearts of married couples in India. This fasting ritual is observed by married women who pray for the long and healthy life of their husbands. The festival showcases the deep bond between couples, and it's also a time for fun, celebrations, well-wishes, and even a sprinkle of humour in the form of Karwa Chauth memes.

Karwa Chauth celebrated on the fourth day after the full moon in the month of Kartik, is a day when married women fast from sunrise to moonrise. The word "Karwa" refers to a clay pot, and "Chauth" means the fourth, signifying the festival's date. It is believed that observing this fast brings prosperity and marital bliss and ensures the well-being of the husband. The day begins before sunrise, as women consume a pre-dawn meal, known as "Sargi," prepared by their mothers-in-law. They then start their daylong fast, abstaining from food and water. Karwa Chauth 2023 Moon Rise Time on November 1 in Indian Cities: Know Citi-Wise Chandra Darshan Timings on Wednesday.

As the day progresses, women dress in beautiful traditional attire, applying henna on their hands and preparing for the evening's rituals. They gather with other married women in their community for the evening puja (prayer ceremony). A clay pot filled with water, along with a small lamp and the sacred Karwa Chauth thali (plate), is an essential part of the puja.

On Karwa Chauth, couples exchange heartfelt wishes and blessings. Husbands express their love and gratitude for their wives' devotion and pray for their well-being. Wives, in turn, offer their prayers and good wishes for the long and prosperous life of their husbands. In the age of social media, no festival is complete without a touch of humour. Karwa Chauth memes have become a popular way to add a lighthearted element to the celebrations. These memes often playfully depict the challenges and expectations associated with the fast, and they are shared among friends and family, spreading joy and laughter. Check out:

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San'Deep🥤 (@funkyhumour)

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jalapenos.and.frappuccinos

Nibba Nibbi Karwa Chauth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by _Memes_ (@_memesarelife59)

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahadev ♥️Tera ♥️mirza ♥️ (@oyedubey_)

That escalated quickly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martand Jadhav (@mj.editx_21)

Karwa Chauth is a beautiful celebration of love and devotion, symbolizing the unbreakable bond between married couples. It's a day when traditions, rituals, and contemporary humour come together to create a memorable experience that strengthens the foundation of love and togetherness.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2023 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).