Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time and Puja Muhurat Timings: Karwa Chauth 2023 will be observed on Monday, November 1. Largely observed by married Hindu women in northern states of India, Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival signifying love and bond between couples. On Karwa Chauth, women observe a day-long fast in order to seek a long and healthy life for their husbands and partners. They break their Karwa Chauth fast after the moon rises. Therefore, the moonrise time gets extra importance on Karwa Chauth. On Karwa Chauth 2023 too, people would look for the moonrise time in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Patna, Srinagar, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Ghaziabad, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities of India. In this article, we will tell you the city-wise Karwa Chauth 2023 moonrise time on November 1. It also includes Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat timings. Karwa Chauth 2023 Outfit Ideas: From Katrina Kaif to Tara Sutaria, Take Inspiration From These Bollywood Celebs To Slay Red Ethnic Outfit Looks.

The moon rises and sets at different times in different cities. Therefore, if you are observing Karwa Chauth fast, you must know the exact time when the moon rises in your city on November 1. Those who reside in Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Noida, Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Srinagar, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and other cities, here's the Karwa Chauth 2023 moonrise time for you.

Check out the table below and get the city-wise Karwa Chauth 2023 moonrise time and Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat.

Place Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat Moonrise Time Delhi 05:36 PM to 06:54 PM 08:15 PM Noida 05:36 PM to 06:53 PM 08:14 PM Lucknow 05:24 PM to 06:41 PM 08:05 PM Bareilly 05:28 PM to 06:45 PM 08:06 PM Prayagraj (old name Allahabad) 05:22 PM to 06:39 PM 08:05 PM Varanasi 05:17 PM to 06:34 PM 08:00 PM Agra 05:35 PM to 06:52 PM 08:16 PM Ghaziabad 05:35 PM to 06:53 PM 08:14 PM Gurugram (old name Gurgaon) 05:37 PM to 06:55 PM 08:16 PM Chandigarh 05:35 PM to 06:54 PM 08:10 PM Amritsar 05:42 PM to 07:00 PM 08:15 PM Jalandhar 05:39 PM to 06:58 PM 08:13 PM Jaipur 05:44 PM to 07:02 PM 08:26 PM Jodhpur 05:56 PM to 07:13 PM 08:39 PM Shimla 05:33 PM to 06:52 PM 08:07 PM Dehradun 05:31 PM to 06:49 PM 08:06 PM Mumbai 06:05 PM to 07:21 PM 08:59 PM Pune 06:02 PM to 07:17 PM 08:56 PM Nagpur 05:38 PM to 06:54 PM 08:28 PM Bengaluru 05:53 PM to 07:07 PM 08:54 PM Chennai 05:42 PM to 06:56 PM 08:43 PM Kolkata 04:59 PM to 06:15 PM 07:46 PM Patna 05:09 PM to 06:25 PM 07:51 PM Bhopal 05:42 PM to 06:59 PM 08:29 PM Indore 05:49 PM to 07:05 PM 08:37 PM Surat 06:03 PM to 07:19 PM 08:54 PM Ahmedabad 06:02 PM to 07:18 PM 08:50 PM Ranchi 05:11 PM to 06:27 PM 07:56 PM Guwahati 04:41 PM to 05:58 PM 07:22 PM Thiruvananthapuram 06:00 PM to 07:13 PM 09:07 PM Hyderabad 05:45 PM to 07:00 PM 08:40 PM Srinagar 05:38 PM to 06:58 PM 08:07 PM

The name "Karwa Chauth" comes from the two clay pots that are used in the festival. One pot is filled with water, and the other with milk. It is observed on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Kartik.

As stated above, women do not eat or drink anything on Karwa Chauth. In the evening, they go to a rooftop or visit a nearby temple. They then break their fast after seeing the moon. The occasion of Karwa Chauth is an opportunity for women to express their love and devotion to their husbands or partners.

