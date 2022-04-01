Pathanamthitta District Collector Dr Divya S. Iyer dances with MG University students as part of flash mob. When she was asked why there was no hesitation to perform, she answered, “Why am I expected to be hesitant."As her dancing video goes viral on social media.

Watch Video:

#Viral | Pathanamthitta collector Dr Divya (@DSIyer) dances with MG University students as part of flash mob. When asked why there was no hesitation to perform, she said, “Why am I expected to be hesitant." 📽️Vishnu Panackal#kerala@Neethureghu reports: https://t.co/4pYkTAEcvB pic.twitter.com/f91hCECrnt — News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 1, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2022 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).