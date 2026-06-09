Killing Kittens Cruise 2026: S*x Cruise To Set Sail Today, Know What Passengers Can and Cannot Do Onboard

A new adult-themed cruise organised by kink-positive events company Killing Kittens has set sail across the Mediterranean, offering passengers a combination of luxury travel, themed parties and relationship-focused workshops. The six-night voyage, which began on June 9, 2026, is being marketed to couples and solo women, with organisers emphasising strict consent, privacy and behavioural guidelines.

The cruise itinerary includes stops in Barcelona, Monte Carlo, Florence and Portofino. While it resembles a traditional all-inclusive luxury holiday on the surface, the voyage also features a schedule of adult lifestyle events that have made the company well known within the alternative dating and relationship community. Taiwan Viral Video: Couple Caught On Livestream Having S*x at Yangmingshan National Park, Footage Taken Down After Incident.

Killing Kittens Cruise 2026

According to organisers, all passengers are required to follow three core principles throughout the trip: privacy, confidentiality and discretion. Guests are prohibited from revealing the identity of other attendees, and any form of harassment, abuse or harmful behaviour is not permitted. Organisers also require honesty regarding personal relationships, discouraging passengers from misrepresenting their marital or relationship status.

Founder Emma Sayle said the cruise places a strong emphasis on respectful conduct and consent. “Obviously it’s consent, consent, consent, and everything is based on respect and being a decent human being,” she said. Passengers are also required to sign consent and attendance forms once onboard. Secret Sugar Daddy S*x Scandal Hits US: Homeland Security Official Julia Varvaro Faces Probe Over Alleged ‘Relationships’ and Luxury Lifestyle Claims.

No Solo Men Allowed

The cruise follows one of Killing Kittens' longstanding policies aimed at creating a comfortable environment for women, transgender and non-binary participants.

As a result, solo men are not permitted in onboard play areas, and single male passengers are not eligible to book the cruise. The voyage is open to solo women and couples. Organisers say the policy reflects the company's focus on female-led experiences and participant safety.

Themed Parties and Dress Codes

A significant part of the onboard experience revolves around themed social events, each accompanied by specific dress requirements. Among the scheduled gatherings are the White Party, a masked ball, Kreatures of the Night, Dominion and Hedonism.

Emma Sayle explained the various dress expectations. “You’ll need to adhere to the dress code depending on the theme of the night,” she said. “The White party is self-explanatory, it’s all white. The masked ball is black tie and ball gowns with masks; kreatures of the night is woodland, goddesses, nymphs, a chance to play real dress-up.”

“Hedonism is beachclub wear in the day, and in the night Dominion is latex and leather.” The cruise also includes mask-making and costume accessory stations to help guests prepare for themed events.

More Than Just Parties

Beyond its adult-themed activities, the cruise offers a range of lifestyle and wellness experiences. Guests can participate in cooking classes, wine and whiskey tastings, sunrise yoga sessions, running clubs and educational workshops focused on relationships, self-expression and sensory play.

Other activities include quiz nights and couples speed-dating sessions designed to encourage social interaction among passengers. Organisers say many experiences are included in the package, although some specialised activities may require additional fees.

Premium Pricing and Future Voyages

The current Mediterranean sailing spans six nights, with prices reportedly starting at approximately £5,000 for an interior cabin. The fare includes accommodation, food and beverages as part of the all-inclusive package.

Killing Kittens has also announced future voyages, including a seven-night "Dolce Vita" cruise scheduled to travel from Venice to Rome via destinations in Croatia and Montenegro. Another Caribbean itinerary is planned for 2028, covering several islands in the Leeward Islands region.

The launch reflects the continued growth of niche travel experiences designed around specific lifestyles and interests. While the cruise's adult-oriented programming has attracted attention, organisers maintain that the focus remains on consent, privacy, community and creating a structured environment for participants throughout the journey.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).