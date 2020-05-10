Little Girl Tested Positive for COVID-19 Gives Flying Kisses to Doctor in Chandigarh Hospital, Adorable Video Will Cheer You Up During This Gloomy Time

Little Girl Talking to Doctor (Photo Credits: @TheWayfarerSoul/ Twitter)

It is difficult time we all are going through right now. At this point, we don’t know when life will turn back to normalcy. But one thing is for sure, the more we stay indoors and follow protocols, the sooner this time shall pass. Above all, we have social media to keep us entertained. Each day videos surface on the internet, showing adorable sights of how COVID-19 patients are battling and how the rest of the world are spending their days in their home. To keep the spirit, a video of a 15-month-olf girl who was tested positive for COVID-19 has surfaced on Twitter. It shows the little girl giving flying kisses to the doctor at a hospital in Chandigarh. If you haven’t seen the clip yet, we have got it for you. The adorable video will surely cheer you during this gloomy time. Doctors Across Indian Cities Dance to ‘Happy’ Song! Viral Video Will Make You Feel Positive This Gloomy Sunday Amid Lockdown.

The little girl was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. The medical professional in the clip is a nursing officer. Identified as Narendra Tyagi in reports, the healthcare expert can be seen, standing close to the girl, wearing all his protective gears to play with the little, who indeed is super active. She shakes her hand with the doctor, talks to him and even gives flying kisses. Twitter user, @TheWayfarerSoul uploaded the video. The clip was shot at the start of this month and posted only recently on social media. Cute Panda Videos Are Here to Cheer You Up! Watch Clips of Funny Panda Bears to Take The Blues Away.

Watch Video:

15-month-old girl, tested positive for COVID-19, seen interacting with her doctor at Chandigarh hospital. 🥺💖 pic.twitter.com/chLhBHJQ16 — Anjali B. (@TheWayfarerSoul) May 9, 2020

In the follow-up tweet, another user, @Arsh_kaur posted a photo of the little girl, who won her battle against the deadly virus. She can be seen wearing protective gears and holding a flower bouquet, as she happily returns home.

Here's She!

Look who won this battle against COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/eORrxRB4qa — Arshdeep (@arsh_kaur7) May 10, 2020

Isn’t she adorable? You cannot take off your eyes from her innocence. She is so tiny and full of spirit. The video won hearts and got thousands of views since uploaded. The number of views continues to grow. Meanwhile, the nation entered its third phase of lockdown, in a bid to contain the further spread of novel coronavirus.