Cute Panda Videos Are Here to Cheer You Up! Watch Clips of Funny Panda Bears to Take The Blues Away

Cute Panda Videos (Photo Credits: @AnimalsWorId Twitter)

'The Cutest Animals of All Creatures Award' should be given to pandas. Videos of these fluffy ones doing nothing goes viral on social media platforms almost every day. From nagging their care-takers to their funny fights, everything they do is a delight to watch. Also, they are hilariously known as proud 'non-racist' beings for their black and white fur. However, these unique bears are the world's most endangered animals. Here, we bring to you some cute pics, and videos of the furry animals to watch during the lockdown. 9 Interesting Facts All Panda Lovers Should Know.

They are believed to be the national treasure in China and even has a day dedicated to them. National Panda Day is celebrated on March 16 to raise awareness about protecting the animals and their habitats. Their distinctive black and white coat makes them stand out from their counterparts which have also earned them the name 'teddy bears'. Adorable Videos of Giant Pandas Prove Why They're Much Loved Animals.

These Pandas are No Less Than Human Babies:

If you're having a bad day, here's a panda trying to get in a hammock 🐼 pic.twitter.com/2yxCfz0au8 — Nature & Animals 🌴 (@AnimalsWorId) April 14, 2020

HAHAHA!

pandas are just big babies pic.twitter.com/jijwFyHLUL — Nature & Animals 🌴 (@AnimalsWorId) May 5, 2020

Sliding Down Like There is No Tomorrow:

Everything is terrible so here’s a video of Pandas on a slide pic.twitter.com/JmJpDG4hxC — Nature & Animals 🌴 (@AnimalsWorId) April 2, 2020

Cutest Panda Fight Ever!

Pandas playing in the snow pic.twitter.com/qDA7TnULRy — Nature & Animals 🌴 (@AnimalsWorId) April 6, 2020

So Adorable!

Oh to be a panda eating carrot and relaxing 🐼 pic.twitter.com/DEjxinxdr5 — Nature & Animals 🌴 (@AnimalsWorId) April 20, 2020

Pandas live in cold places and are mainly found in the mountains of southwest China. They love bamboo and are often spotted chewing onto one. They eat around 26 to 84 pounds of it every day, depending on which part of the bamboo they are eating. A newborn about 1/900th the size of its mother and females can grow up to about 200 pounds, while males can grow to be around 300 pounds as adults. Whatever be their size, that doesn't stop them climbing trees. We hope you had a great time watching these cute panda clips.