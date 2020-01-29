Manforce Condoms New Ad Gives Hilarious Spin to Kunal Kamra-Arnab Goswami Episode to Promote Condom

Manforce Condoms ad on Kunal Kamra-Arnab Goswami episode (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, January 29: A day after the Kunal Kamra-Arnab Goswami episode became a national issue, Manforce Condoms took a funny take on it and promoted their brand. On Tuesday, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra shared a video in which he was seen provoking news anchor Arnab Goswami onboard an IndiGo flight. While Kamra kept asking questions over his brand of journalism, Goswami, wearing a shade and earphones, remained silent. Kunal Kamra Suspended By 4 Airlines After He Confronts Arnab Goswami On Mumbai-Lucknow Indigo Flight.

Manforce Condoms shared a picture in which glare and earphones were drawn for "Kamra" and a condom for kamra (Hindi word for room). "Whatever be the situation, always be prepared. #FlightMode," captioned the condom brand. Kamra has been banned by four airlines after the video of him allegedly heckling Goswami went viral on social media. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had called for action against Kamra. No-Fly List: Kunal Kamra Among 'Unruly Passengers' After 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami On Board IndiGo Flight, Here Are Similar Past Incidents.

Manforce Condoms' Tweet on Kunal Kamra-Arnab Goswami Episode:

In the video, Kamra can be heard asking Goswami: "Viewers today want to know if Arnab is a coward or a nationalist. Arnab, this is for national interest. I am part of the tukde-tukde narrative. You should deflate me. You should take the enemy of the states down. You should make sure that the country is in safe hands of Narendra Modi. You should fight against dynasts like Rahul Gandhi, who I support, on 10 Tughlaq Lane. Arnab, you should have a reply, Arnab. Arnab, are you a coward or are you a journalist? Are you a coward or are you a journalist or a nationalist? Who are you, Arnab?"

Kunal Kamra's Video With Arnab Goswami:

I did this for my hero... I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

While IndiGo immediately banned Kamra from flying, Air India followed the suit after Puri's tweet. On Wednesday, airlines SpiceJet and GoAir barred the stand-up comedian from using their services. Vistara said that it has a zero-tolerance policy against "any behaviour or act that compromises the safety, security and dignity of its customers and staff". "We will review and follow due process in such cases," a Vistara spokesperson said.