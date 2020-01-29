No-Fly List: Kunal Kamra Among 'Unruly Passengers' After 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami On Board IndiGo Flight, Here Are Similar Past Incidents

Comedian Kunal Kamra's name has been included in 'No-Flyers List'. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, January 29: Comedian Kunal Kamra has been barred from boarding flights by at least two private flyers- Indigo Airlines and Spicejet and national carrier Air India after 'heckling' journalist Arnab Goswami inside a Lucknow-bound flight. With this incident, the comedian's name now features in the list of flyers not allowed to fly for some duration due to misbehavior or "unruly" attitude. Kamra and Goswami were travelling in an IndiGo flight 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow on Tuesday when the incident happened. Kunal Kamra Banned From Flying by SpiceJet After Air India & IndiGo, Comedian Landed in Row For 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami.

In the video posted by Kamra on his Twitter handle, Goswami, who can be seen glued to his laptop, did not respond to the former's heckling. "In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour," IndiGo said in a statement. Kunal Kamra Barred by Air India After His Video Heckling Arnab Goswami Onboard IndiGo Flight Went Viral.

Besides the comedian, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad and TDP MP Diwakar Redyy were barred from flying. Ravindra Gaikwad had punched and hit a 60-year-old Air India Duty Manager with his slippers nearly 20 times and tore his shirt at IGI airport here today just because he could not travel business class in an all-economy flight. He was barred from flying by the national carrier, but the ban on him was later revoked.

TDP MP J C Diwakar Reddy was also banned by all domestic airlines following his alleged unruly behaviour at the Visakhapatnam airport as he was denied boarding for an IndiGo flight. Full-service carrier Vistara and budget airlines -- GoAir and AirAsia India -- barred Reddy from their flights. Air India, SpiceJet and Jet Airways followed IndiGo, which imposed the flying ban on him. In a show of unity, all major domestic airlines barred Reddy from taking their flights -- similar to action taken by the carriers after the incident involving Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad.

India’s first no-fly list for air passengers was introduced in the year 2017 and it proposes a minimum ban of three months and a maximum ban of unspecified time and is applicable to every flyer, without exception, then Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju had tweeted. The list was an attempt to make flying safer for flyers and aircrew from unruly passengers.