Mumbai, September 22: A heavy spell of showers in the city led to waterlogging in low-lying residential pockets on Tuesday. The rainfall was particularly intense in some parts of Mumbai, and continued for roughly six hours on a stretch. Rains of moderate intensity was underway by the time this report was published. Netizens had shared pictures and videos capturing areas that faced water logging due to the incessent rainfall. Rain Alert: Mumbai, Thane, South Konkan Regions to Receive Heavy Rainfall and Thundershowers Till September 22, Says IMD.

Local media reports claimed that water had accumulated in the low-lying areas of Parel, Dadar, Sion and Matunga following the rainfall. The intensity of downpour surprised Mumbaikars as the city usually experiences short duration of rains after mid-September.

Mumbai Rains: Pics and Videos Shared on Twitter

Waterlogging at Hindmata Junction

Waterlogging in Parel

'6 Hours of Intense Rain'

धबाबा लोटती धारा । धबाबा तोय आदळे गर्जता मेघ तो सिंधू । ध्वनीकल्होळ ऊठिला । - समर्थ रामदास Last 6 hrs very intense spell of rain across #Mumbai. #Rainfall in range of 70+ mm at many places. There are chances of flooding. #rains may continue for next 3/4 hrs...TC #Mumbaikars pic.twitter.com/QJTO38AGNN — Mahesh Mhatre (@MaheshMhatre) September 22, 2020

Waterlogging at Sion-Matunga Road

#WATCH: Several parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall today leading to waterlogging in some areas. Visuals from Sion-Matunga road. India Meteorological Departmemt (IMD) predicts 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' for Mumbai tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/6B5je5m4g7 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

The Monsoon season in India, which starts in June month with the onset of rain-laden Southwest Monsoon winds, will officially end in second week of October. The peak of rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining parts of Maharashtra is recorded between July-August. From the month of September, the frequency and duration of rains begin decreasing. In early October, rare instances of lightning and thundershowers are recorded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2020 11:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).