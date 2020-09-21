Mumbai, September 21: Heavy rainfall is set to lash parts of Mumbai, Thane and South Konkan region for the next two days, the Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai said on Monday. IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general KS Hosalikar tweeted saying that Mumbai and Thane regions will witness heavy rains and thundershowers on Monday and Tuesday. The official further added saying that south Konkan will also experience extremely heavy rainfall till September 22. The city had been witnessing dry spell for the last few days, leading to a rise in temperature and humidity.

Mumbai and its suburbs will have partially cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or thundershowers towards the evening or night. Taking to Twitter, Hosalikar said as per IMD GFS & other models, South Konkan, Goa likely to receive very heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rains. "Mumbai and Thane to witness isolated heavy rainfall today and tomorrow. Ghat area of Raigad, Pune, Satara, Ratnagiri, Sindudurg could receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy downpour during the same time", Hosalikar tweeted. Monsoon 2020 Could End in Normal to Above Normal Category, Says IMD.

Here's the tweet:

As per IMD GFS & other models, today S konkan, Goa likely to recv hvy to very hvy with isol extremely hvy rains.Mumbai,Thane isol hvy & TS. Tomorrow Mumbai Thane hvy to very hvy.Ghat area of Raigad,Pune, Satara,Klp & Rtn,Sindudurg could hvy to very hvy with isol extremely hvy. TC pic.twitter.com/sK42ShyhWJ — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 21, 2020

According to an all India weather bulletin by the IMD, an east-west shear zone runs roughly along Latitude 16°N across peninsular India in mid and upper tropospheric levels. Strengthening of lower level winds and its convergence along the west coast is very likely during next 2 days. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra over the next few days.

