Mysterious Moving Structure Spotted in Lagoon of Bajo De Masinloc; Armed Forces of the Philippines Launches Investigation

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has confirmed the presence of a mysterious mobile platform within the lagoon of Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal. Aerial surveillance conducted by the Philippine Air Force identified the structure, which measures approximately 6 metres by 6 metres and appears to be equipped with an antenna.

AFP Chief General Romeo Brawner Jr stated that recent imagery captured six individuals on the platform. The object has notably shifted its position from the lagoon entrance to a location further inside the shoal. Authorities are currently investigating whether the platform is a floating device, a reef mounted marker or another type of monitoring equipment, as its precise origin and function remain unconfirmed. Why the 2026 UFO Files on Aliens.gov Could Be the Next ‘Epstein Dud’.

The Philippine government has adopted a cautious but firm stance regarding the discovery. General Brawner emphasised that the country intends to resolve the issue through diplomatic channels rather than military escalation. The Department of Foreign Affairs has initiated the filing of a formal demarche to address the potential encroachment.

Philippine officials are also coordinating with international defence partners who maintain an interest in the stability of the West Philippine Sea. The government remains highly vigilant, citing past experiences where small installations were gradually expanded into larger artificial islands. Officials have stated that they will not permit a similar development to occur at Scarborough Shoal.

The discovery follows reports from the US maritime monitoring group SeaLight, which recently identified a small reflective object on the reef flat near the lagoon entrance. While SeaLight confirmed the feature as persistent, it has not yet provided a definitive classification of the object.

The AFP plans to deploy navy and coast guard vessels to conduct a closer inspection of the area. General Brawner declined to state whether this incident crosses the government's defined red line but reiterated that the military is committed to protecting the nation's sovereign rights. Defence authorities continue to gather intelligence as they monitor the structure for further movement.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Manila Times ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 10:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).