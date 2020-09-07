There are some inspiring people who live lives so courageously that we remember them forever. Neerja Bhanot was one such braveheart who saved many lives. Her story is etched in our hearts, brought back to us with Bollywood’s ode to the young hero with the movie Neerja. Born on September 7, 1963, Neerja was a head purser in a flight that was hijacked by terrorists during a layover in Pakistan. She was shot and killed while helping the passengers escape through the emergency exits, and her story of bravery, thoughtfulness and a helping heart are all remembered even today. As we celebrate her birth anniversary, it is crucial to applaud and remember this brave daughter of India. Neerja was a model in various well-known TV and Print Ads that still bring back memories of this braveheart, who died at the young age of 22. Here Are Some Interesting Facts About Hijacked Pan Am Flight 73's Flight Attendant Who Died While Saving Other Passengers.

Neerja Bhanot’s tale of bravado has been retold through the decades and played a key role in understanding that heroes do come in the most surprising ways. She died on September 5, 1986, while not only helping the innocent passengers escape, but also ensuring that the plane does not leave the ground. For this, she received appreciation from the Pakistan Government and various awards, accolades and love from the Indian Government and people. She was the youngest person to receive the Ashok Chakra Award, posthumously. She was the first woman to be a recipient of this award.

Recognised as ‘the heroine of hijacking’ internationally, she put the safety of the passengers onboard above her own life and made sure to protect them and the plane from the terrorist. A Senior Flight Purser on Pan Am Flight 73, she immediately alerted the officers when the hijackers entered the flight, and stayed on board and took charge after the pilot, co-pilot and flight engineer escaped. In 2004, the Indian Postal Service released a stamp commemorating her bravery and her story. Before she became a flight attendant, she tried her stint in modelling and has been a part of various ads on print and TV.

Neerja Bhanot Story is one of the most inspiring and eye-opening stories of commardiare and bravery that we have witnessed and truly goes to show that there are heroes in each of us, all it takes is to know right from wrong and take a stand for a bigger cause. Here’s remembering this wonderful, brave daughter of India.

