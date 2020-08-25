Say the name Neil Armstrong and it is associated with the man on the moon. An American astronaut and aeronautical engineer, he carved history with being the first person to walk on the moon. That in itself is one of the biggest inspirations for mankind. Not just the moon, he also became NASA's first civilian astronaut to fly in space. He passed away on August 25, 2012, at the age of 82. Today marks his 8th death anniversary and we have got you some inspirational quotes of his which will make you aim higher. His "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind" is one of the most used quotes but we bring you similar other quotes and sayings from the first man on moon which will make you aim for the sky. Lesser-Known Interesting Facts About The First Person to Walk on Moon.

Neil was keen into aviation and flight right from his childhood. He was just 6 when he took his first airplane ride and by his 16th birthday he became a licensed pilot. He persued aeronautical engineering and even served in the Korean War. He then became a civilian research pilot for National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and his mission to reach the space was on path. On July 20, 1969, Armstrong, along with Edwin E. Aldrin, Jr. touched down the lunar surface and his first words were, "That’s one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind." On his death anniversary, we look at other famous quotes by him which are just as inspirational.

Neil Armstrong quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Mystery Creates Wonder and Wonder Is the Basis of Man’s Desire to Understand.” ― Neil Armstrong

Neil Armstrong quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “That’s One Small Step for a Man, One Giant Leap for Mankind.”

Neil Armstrong quotes and images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “I Believe Every Human Has a Finite Number of Heartbeats. I Don’t Intend to Waste Any of Mine.” ― Neil Armstrong

Neil Armstrong quotes sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “I Hope You Become Comfortable With the Use of Logic Without Being Deceived Into Concluding That Logic Will Inevitably Lead You to the Correct Conclusion.” ― Neil Armstrong

Neil Armstrong sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “You’ve Got to Expect Things Are Going to Go Wrong. And We Always Need to Prepare Ourselves for Handling the Unexpected.” ― Neil Armstrong

Neil Armstrong saying (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: "I Believe That Every Human Has a Finite Amount of Heartbeats. I Don't Intend to Waste Any of Mine Running Around Doing Exercises." ― Neil Armstrong

Neil Armstrong sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

These are some of the inspirational quotes and saying which you can read and share in his remembrance today. Let us remember Neil Armstrong, who not went to the moon but also gave a rising hope to the dreams of many to chase the sky.

