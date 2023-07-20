National Moon Day is an annual celebration in the US and is marked on July 20 every year. On this day in 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin set foot on the Moon, becoming the first humans to achieve that feat. The Moon landing is still considered one of humanity’s greatest achievements. The day celebrates the success of the Apollo 11 mission, which successfully landed the first astronauts on the lunar surface. The duo became the first humans in history to land on the Moon on July 20, 1969. It was one of the most remarkable achievements in history. On National Moon Day 2023, take a look at some interesting facts about Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s landing on the Moon. Apollo 11 Launch's 54th Anniversary: Buzz Aldrin, Second Man on Moon, Celebrates Historic Event With Steak and Eggs (View Pic).

Astronauts Took Over 4 Days To Reach the Moon

The Apollo 11 Saturn V lifted off from the Kennedy Space Centre at 09:36 on July 16, 1969, carrying three astronauts, Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin. The journey to the Moon lasted for 4 days, 6 hours, and 45 minutes, finally landing on July 20, 1969.

Neil Armstrong walked a distance of about 60 metres on the surface of the moon. This is roughly the length of 11 Asian elephants.

Lunar Module Named ‘Eagle’

The Lunar Module that Neil and Buzz piloted together to land on the lunar surface was called the Eagle. That’s where the famous saying, “The Eagle has landed”, comes from!

Armstrong Had 60 Seconds Left To Land

With just % fuel left, Armstrong had just 60 seconds to land the lunar module before having to abort the mission.

Missed Landing Site

As per records, the astronauts did not land at their planned site due to the gravity of the Moon. Due to extra speed, Armstrong and Aldrin missed the landing site by about 4 miles.

Module Remained on the Lunar Surface for 21 Hours and 36 Minutes

Armstrong was the first man to step onto the Moon, and Aldrin landed 20 minutes later. Records inform that of the 21 hours and 36 minutes spent on the Moons surface, the duo spent 2.5 hours outside the module collecting data.

