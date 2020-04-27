Online Classes Gone Wrong! From Students Playing Hindustani Bhau Videos & Honey Singh Songs to Naming Themselves Mia Khalifa & Making Smoke Rings, Check out Funny Virtual Class Moments Going Viral

Online class fails going viral (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Right from Hindustani Bhau and Honey Singh to Mia Khalifa and Smoke rings, along with education, unnecessary stuff is also making an appearance during online classes in India, thanks to some naughty students. The world may be under lockdown, but education is not! Schools and teachers have been working tirelessly to make sure that the students keep studying and hence are resorting to online classes. However, notorious students have found a way to carry out mischief even during online classes and the results have netizens in splits. Videos of students either changing their virtual names or playing funny audios and videos amid the classes are going viral online. Earlier a video of digital class attendance where students in the class changed their names to that of XXX porn star, Mia Khalifa's and terrorist Osama Bin Laden had taken over social media. In the video, their teacher could be seen requesting them to change their names so that the attendance could be marked correctly. From Mia Khalifa to Osama Bin Laden, Viral Video of Students' Online Attendance Amid Digital Classes Due to Coronavirus is Making Netizens Laugh Out Loud.

However, now there is a compilation and they feature, Hindustani Bhau's popular "Nikal l****e" comment and even some students playing Honey Singh songs amid the virtual class. Some students thought of playing loud Jai Shree Ram and Jai Bholenath chants in between their teachers' virtual classes. In one of the clips, a student was seen making smoke rings leaving his teacher pleading him to stop. Another viral video of a teacher taking attendance and some of them logged in with funniest names like Mia Khalifa and Osama Bin Laden was going viral too. Selfies for Attendance: Teachers Asked to Click Photos in Front of Classrooms Before 8 AM to Mark Attendance in UP Schools.

Watch the funny compilation with AIB's Tanmay Bhatt reacting on it:

Students changing their name to something funny is the most common way of troubling the teachers. Funny names like Munni Badnaam Hui, Lallu ki Tapri are being used by students who think they are being too cool when they do this. This also reminds us of another prank video which went viral last year. Remember the time a teacher was taking attendance in class and then called out Mia Khalifa's name in the list. However, he soon realised that it was a prank after students started laughing.