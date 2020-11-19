Today youngsters constantly switch between Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, Telegram but do you remember Orkut? The social networking site by Google was the first foray into this medium about a decade ago. Internet connection was not so accessible and people headed to cyber cafes to operate their Orkut accounts. Remember those good old days? Netizens seem to be missing them too as #Orkut has began trending on Twitter with funny memes and jokes about the initial days of social networking. And even these memes are missing Orkut, wondering if the network's about to come back. Orkut memes were trending a few months ago and looks like the nostalgia is back.

The current generation would be completely unaware of how we operated and enjoyed Orkut. A lot of 90s kids made their first email ids to have their Orkut account. One needed to get an invite to be able to join this platform and since not everyone had easy access to the internet, people had to pay and use it. Today, we have so many new options of interacting or social networking with everyone. It is not clear what started these memes, but the nostalgia is hitting everyone. Using the popular meme formats, Orkut funny jokes and memes are trending online since last night.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Orkut:

90s Kids After Seeing the Trend

All Hearts!

Can we Get it Back?

Kaha Gaya?

Orkut Memories...

Orkut Fan Club

Now #ORKuT fans meeting after a long time..... pic.twitter.com/E5pryiCmAz — POKER FACED JOKER (@sachinadv) November 18, 2020

Yes

Did you have an Orkut account or are you a part of the Facebook and Instagram generation? If you and your friends bonded over Orkut, then you can definitely share these funny memes and posts with them and relive the old memories.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 08:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).