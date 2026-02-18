New Delhi, February 18: Galgotias University is once again the subject of significant social media debate following its recent participation in an artificial intelligence event - AI Impact Summit 2026. The private institution, which faced criticism over a "robotic dog" demonstration, is trending online today due to a "soccer drone" showcase. While the university intended to highlight its technological advancements, the controversial presentation has instead sparked a wave of memes and funny jokes on social media, and skepticism regarding the authenticity and origin of the showcased hardware.

The current controversy stems from a video circulating on social media showing a university representative presenting a "soccer drone" at AI Impact Summit. Netizens were quick to point out similarities between the drone and commercially available models found on international e-commerce platforms. Galgotias University Asked to Vacate AI Summit After ORION Robotic Dog Found to Be China-Made Unitree Go2: Reports.

🚨 EXPOSED again on a global AI stage Galgotias claimed “Built from scratch” The drone matches the Striker V3 ARF model Imported hardware presented as indigenous innovation India’s credibility isn’t a marketing prop Innovation demands proof 🎯 pic.twitter.com/7Z8FD0h6SG — Mr Sharma (@sharma_views) February 18, 2026

This scrutiny follows a similar incident involving a "robotic dog" that the university claimed was an in-house innovation. Fact-checkers and tech enthusiasts later alleged the robot was a mass-produced unit manufactured in China, leading to a surge of "rebranding" accusations across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit.

🚨 Galgotias University again. Showcased a commercially available $2,800 robot as an “AI breakthrough.” No evidence of ₹350 crore original R&D. This is how credibility erodes. STOP EMBARRASSING INDIA ON THE WORLD STAGE. pic.twitter.com/SyJyIntRLa — Mr Sharma (@sharma_views) February 17, 2026

The Rise of the 'Galgotias Meme'

The recurring nature of these tech demonstrations has turned the university into a central figure in Indian internet subculture. The "Galgotias meme" typically revolves around the juxtaposition of grand technological claims against allegedly off-the-shelf products.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narundar (@narundarm)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mantoo Memer (@mantoomemer)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Echoes of India (@echoes_of_india__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritika Chandola (@ritika.chandola)

Galgotias University Issues Statement

Responding to the mounting backlash, Galgotias University issued a formal clarification denying that it ever claimed to have manufactured the robotic dog. The university stated that these technologies were purchased as part of a ₹350-crore investment to create a "classroom in motion," intended to give students hands-on experience with globally available tools. Faculty members, including Professor Neha Singh, who featured in the viral videos, attributed the controversy to a "lack of clear communication" and high enthusiasm, maintaining that the intention was always to showcase how students use these platforms for research and programming rather than to claim original invention.

Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh Clarifies on Controversy

VIDEO | Delhi: Professor Neha Singh of Galgotias University responds to reports of the university being asked to vacate its stall at the AI Summit Expo, says, “The controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly. I take accountability that perhaps I did… pic.twitter.com/z5lOIzmDz1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 18, 2026

However, the situation escalated on Wednesday when reports surfaced that the university had been asked to vacate its exhibition stall at the AI Impact Summit. According to a PTI report citing government sources, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) directed the institution to leave "immediately" to avoid further controversy at the high-profile event.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Galgotias University). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).