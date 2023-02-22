Last Sunday, Coconut Kitty—a model for XXX OnlyFans—died by suicide. The model, whose real name is Diana Deets, was accused of attempting to attract paedophiles because she used filters to make herself appear younger than her stated age of 24 in her images. Without elaborating on the factors that led to her decision to end her life, she mentioned "the darkness that weighed on her heart" in a statement on her official account.

Daily Mail notes that sadness and mental health issues were factors in Kitty's suicide. The aforementioned media claims that the model's net worth was $450,000 as a result of her 5.4 million fans on the pornographic material sharing portal XXX OnlyFans. The announcement praises Deets' personality: "Last Sunday, Coconut took her own life. She was stubborn and strong, but also kind. She had the biggest heart we have ever known. She was always trying to encourage everyone around her, she wanted everyone to win. She was always taking in animals that needed a home."

With more than 5.4 million Instagram followers and 1.4 million Twitter followers, the model has a sizable online fan base. Thousands of horrified and grieving followers reacted on the post that claimed the influencer committed suicide because of depression as word of her death spread. Deets' offspring are still alive.

As word of Deets' passing spread, devastated followers posted their condolences and reflections on social media. The figure was referred to as both a "angel" and a "kind soul." Many expressed their shock at the news, saying that the world was a darker place without her.

Several others wished they could have assisted her in some way to stop the awful outcome. Others were upset because, despite having a sizable fan base, Coconut Kitty's passing went unnoticed by the media. Many expressed their shock at the news, saying that the world was a darker place without her.

Coconut Kitty Pic:

Coconut Kitty frequently received criticism from admirers who accused her of "grooming" and "pedo-baiting" young girls. The model was accused of disguising her age after admirers noticed that she had drastically altered her appearance. Deets was condemned for altering her appearance to make her look like a child in a 2021 Rolling Stones story, and other people thought he was "cater[ing] to p*dophiles."

