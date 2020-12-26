As the cold season comes in, the temperatures dip and while humans can cozy in their homes, it is the animals that often need help. A video of a deer rescue from Wisconsin is going viral on social media. A doe got stuck in the middle of a frozen lake in Cranmoor area when an alert passerby decided to help. Identified as Gil Lencour, the man pushed the deer until the edge of the lake where the deer finally stood up and ran into the surroundings. It was a daring rescue as any slight imbalance could have ended up hurting the rescuer too. People on social media are hailing him as a hero. Earlier, a video of two baby deer rescued from swimming pool in Ohio went viral.

The incident took place earlier this week. Gil Lencour was driving past the frozen lake when he noticed a deer stranded in the middle of it. He decided to step in and help as there was no one around. Before that, he called up his friend to help. Lencour told a NBC report that he was trying to make the deer stand up but it couldn't as its feet would keep slipping on the icy surface. So he decided to push her to safety. Using his hand force, he pushed the deer until the edge of the lake and just near the shore, he bumped the deer. He even said Sorry to the animal who then stood up and took off. A video of this daring rescue is going viral online and he is being hailed as a hero. Herd of Deer Enjoying in Mesmerising Cherry Blossoms of Japan's Nara Park Looks Straight Out of Paradise (Watch Video).

Check The Video of Deer Rescue Here:

Because you want to see a man saving a deer that is stuck on a frozen lake back to safety. pic.twitter.com/ihZSUJIwql — Danny Deraney or The King of Jingling (@DannyDeraney) December 24, 2020

In a matter of two days, the video has over 5 million views and people are appreciating the man for helping out the animal in need. See some reactions:

Awww

I like how he says “I’m sorry” to the deer 😭 — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) December 25, 2020

Lovely Human

My favorite part is when he tells the deer “sorry” when he has to bump it over the ridge. This guy is a lovely human. — McBrosius (@McBrosius) December 24, 2020

The Deer Be Like..

What a Hero!

Good Humans on The Planet

Reminds me that there are good humans on this planet..... https://t.co/t4Rk242OL0 — esther backler (@Backler21) December 26, 2020

His kindness is indeed heartwarming in this icy cool season! Talking about it, he told a report, "I had a big smile on my face, I was happy that she was able to run off on her own". Now even the video is leaving a big smile on everyone.

