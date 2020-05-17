Herd of Deer Enjoying in Mesmerising Cherry Blossoms of Japan's Nara Park Looks Straight Out of Paradise (Watch Video)

Deer in cherry blossoms (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

During the ongoing lockdown of Coronavirus, we have seen numerous instances of animals coming out in the open, in places we never expected to see the before. But Japan's Nara Park is a place where irrespective of the lockdown or not, deers roam about freely. The Nara Park is famous around the world for its deers which do not fear any human presence but cordially stay within this space. A video has been shared online recently which shows a group of them enjoying the beautiful cherry blossoms. In fact, the backdrop of all pink cherry blossom trees, a spread of some flowers on the ground and deers chilling around looks straight out of a fairy tale kind scenario. Famed Cherry Blossoms at Wuhan University Live-Streamed Online Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Viewed by Thousands (See Pictures and Video).

Cherry blossom season is anyway a delight for every tourist visiting Japan. These pink blooms in full glory are a wonderful sight which we have seen in pictures often. Now a video has been shared on Facebook, which also adds some deers casually strolling and relaxing in this beautiful pink backdrop. It is a lovely sight if you love nature and animals. It is a video that shows the harmony and beauty of nature in a frame. Japanese People Gather in Parks and Party Together to Witness Cherry Blossoms Amid Coronavirus Spread (Watch Video).

Watch Video of Deer Chilling in Nara Park:

Isn't it beautiful? How many of you are probably imagining yourselves in place of this deer? Well, we don't blame you. The same video has been shared on Twitter as well and people are also enjoying this beautiful sight. Check some of the reactions on Twitter:

Stong Need!

Giving Tears to Some

What stage of quarantine are you at? I just cried at a video of deer in cherry blossom season. https://t.co/TfaTWOlaax — Isabelle ⚆ _ ⚆ (@EliteIzzy) May 14, 2020

Is This Real?

HOW IS THIS EVEN REAL?! 😱🌸🦌 https://t.co/6YauacIzs6 — karla alcazar (@ohhaikarla) May 14, 2020

We know it looks so dreamy but it is very much real. In case, you don't know, deer are respected in this park. There's local folklore regarding Sika deer in this area. They are sacred following a visit from Takemikazuchi-no-mikoto, one of the four gods of Kasuga Shrine. He is said to have appeared on Mount Mikasa riding a white deer. From that point, the deer were considered divine and sacred here. The killing of these animals is a capital offense punishment.