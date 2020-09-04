Video of two baby deer being rescued from a swimming pool in Parma, Ohio has gone viral. It shows police officers at a house taking two fawns out of water. They arrived at the house after receiving a call from the homeowner about the animals in their backyard's pool. Officers reached on time and were able to successfully rescue them and released back to the wild. The city of Parma Police Department shared the video on Facebook where they were being helped out of the water and sent back home. The caption reads, "The deer were tired, but happy, as you can hear them let out a ‘cheer’ of appreciation after being rescued." Man Rescues a Family of Deer While Skating on a Frozen Lake in Canada, Wins Hearts Online After Video Goes Viral.

The homeowner had called the police after their efforts to save the animal failed. Seems they fell and were trapped for more than an hour on Sunday. The body camera attached to the rescue officers shows how they took the animals using nets and pulled them from the pool safely.

Baby Deer Being Rescued From Swimming Pool in Ohio:

Two Baby Deer “Cheer” After Pool Rescue – Parma, OH On Sunday, August 30, 2020, Parma Police Officers responded to a home where two fawns had fallen into an in-ground pool. The homeowner reported that the deer were in her pool for over an hour while she unsuccessfully tried to get them out before calling the police. The officers were able to successfully catch and release both deer. The deer were tired, but happy, as you can hear them let out a “cheer” of appreciation after being rescued! #deercheer Posted by City of Parma Police Department on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, white-tailed deer are common in Ohio. They can be found in wildlife areas, nature preserves, parks and other suburban neighbourhoods. Deer is so common in Ohio that hunters have killed more than 1,84,000 of them during the last hunting season. Deer are good swimmers and have also moved against strong currents in the ocean too. The mating period of deer is between mid-October and fawns are born between Maya and July. Fawn leave their mother after 10-12 weeks of birth.

