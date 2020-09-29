Last year in April when a video of a cute Pathani boy said "Peeche Toh Dekho" everyone was impressed and only looked forward to more of him. Ahmed Shah from Pakistan became a social media star instantly after video of him asking someone to turn around went viral. More than a year later, he is back again with a video, this time for Sonu Sood. The Bollywood actor who is constantly working to help those affected by the pandemic, in more than one ways, has a message from Ahmed Shah and it is too cute to be missed. A small clip of Ahmed expressing his love for Sonu Sood and his work in the recent times has been shared online and is going viral. Sonu Sood Launches Pravasi Rojgar App to Help Migrants Find Job Opportunities (View Tweet).

In a small 17-second clip that has been shared on his official Twitter account Peer Ahmed Shah, he expresses his love for the star appreciating the good work he is doing. He ends it with a "Love You" and a flying kiss. In the video, Ahmed is probably with his little brother Umer who also says a cute bye in the end. If you loved watching Piche Toh Dekho video again and again, then we are sure you will love this too. The video has been shared on his Instagram page as well and it is getting all the love in the comments.

Here's The Video For Sonu Sood:

Cute love Message by Little Angels Ahmad shah and Umer For @SonuSood@PeerAhmadShah01 pic.twitter.com/Mwe7A9f5o2 — Peer Ahmad Shah (@PeerAhmadShah01) September 25, 2020

Cute, aren't they? The comments on the video are filled with heart emojis and kisses for the cute kid.

Here's The Video of 'Piche Toh Dekho' In Case You're Missing It Now:

The actor has been showered with so much love and blessings on social media for his regular work in helping those in need. Be it helping the migrants to go back to their homes in lockdown, providing monetary support, giving phones to underprivileged kids for online learning, or helping farmers with equipment, the actor has gone all out in being a good Samaritan. While everyone has been constantly lauding his efforts, Ahmed Shah's message for him is too cute to be missed among them.

