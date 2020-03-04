Salt Challenge: People Swallow Bottles of Salt For Latest TikTok Trend, Raises Safety Concerns

TikTok logo (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 4: A latest TikTok challenge has surfaced on the internet, which could prove worse than PUBG or the Skull Breaker challenge, leaving Netizens horrified.

The TikTok challenge, widely referred to as the 'Salt Challenge', sees teens pouring salt directly into their mouths from the container down their throats. Several videos of teens and adults taking up the challenge are going viral on social media and experts have warned that it can have terrible side effects, leading to stroke and fatalities.

In one video, TikTok user Landon poured a huge amount into his mouth, before spitting it out and gagging. The user captioned video, "Someone else try this."

A TikTok user shared a video of 'Salt Challenge' with the caption, "Just being professional at work. Should I try a cup of salt?"

Another TikTok user, who goes by the name of Jonathan, attempted the challenge and captioned his video, "Salt challenge! This was disgusting."