The post-divorce dispute between Indonesian media personalities Ruben Onsu and Sarwendah Tan has intensified following public arguments, allegations of withheld child support, and a viral live-stream controversy. The friction has drawn widespread social media attention and prompted a public apology from Sarwendah amid growing calls for a boycott of her e-commerce business. The developments follow a period of escalating tension after the couple’s official divorce in late 2024.

Child Support and Financial Disputes

The latest round of public conflict began in early June 2026, when Sarwendah claimed via her personal social media accounts that Onsu had failed to pay mandatory child support for the past six months. The agreed-upon amount is reportedly Rp 200 million (approximately $12,000 USD) per month.

In response, Onsu acknowledged that he had halted the financial transfers. His legal representative stated that the decision was made because Onsu has experienced repeated difficulties securing access to see his two biological daughters, Thalia and Thania. Onsu expressed frustration over logistical barriers preventing him from attending his children's school and extracurricular activities.

Sarwendah has denied blocking access, maintaining that she requires prior communication and scheduling to prevent conflicts with the children's daily routines. Cut Salsa Viral News: Indonesian Selebgram Arrested in Riau Nightclub Raid Alongside Politician’s Son.

Live-Stream Controversy and Boycott Threats

The private dispute spilled into public view during a series of product promotional live streams hosted by Sarwendah. In one broadcast, she made dismissive remarks regarding the Rp 200 million child support sum, questioning its significance relative to her independent e-commerce revenue. In a separate clip, she used derogatory slang widely interpreted by viewers as a direct insult aimed at her ex-husband.

The footage quickly went viral on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, prompting immediate backlash from netizens. Citing an aggressive and arrogant tone, a segment of social media users organized a mass movement to boycott Sarwendah's online live-streaming sales, which form a major part of her current business operations. Guru Bahasa Inggris Viral Video: Alleged English Teacher-Student Clip Sparks Concern in Indonesia.

Sarwendah Viral Live Stream Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Berita Hiburan Terkini (@hiburanlayarsentuh)

Public Apology and Parenting Criticisms

In response to the mounting public backlash, Sarwendah uploaded a formal clarification and apology video to her Instagram account on June 5, 2026. Visibly emotional, she admitted that her language during the broadcasts lacked humility and did not reflect a proper public attitude.

In her statement, she apologized to her extended family and her three children, expressing regret that adult conflicts had become matters of public consumption. Representatives for Onsu declined to comment directly on the apology, noting that the video did not explicitly name their client, and stated they would leave the interpretation to the public.

Sarwendah Apologizes After Viral Live Stream Controversy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarwendah29 (@sarwendah29)

The situation faces further scrutiny following subsequent live streams involving the children. Industry figures and senior commentators have publicly criticized recent broadcasts that featured the minors reading unmoderated chat comments, raising concerns regarding the emotional and psychological environment surrounding the children during the ongoing parental dispute.

For further context on this development, a detailed breakdown of the child support dispute and the public reactions from both parties can be viewed in this report on the Ruben Onsu and Sarwendah conflict. This video outlines the specific financial claims, house seizure risks, and statements made by family members regarding the custody dynamics.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Sarwendah Tan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).