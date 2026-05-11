SBI ATM Booth Turns Into Hair Cutting Salon in Bihar’s Danapur, Video Goes Viral

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A bizarre video from Bihar’s capital Patna has left social media users amused after a former ATM kiosk was reportedly turned into a functioning hair salon while still carrying the appearance of a bank ATM from the outside.

The viral clip, said to be from the Danapur area of Patna, shows an SBI-branded ATM setup complete with a glass entrance and familiar signage. But once inside, instead of a cash machine, customers are seen getting haircuts, beard trims and grooming services.

According to reports circulating online, the shop earlier operated as a State Bank of India ATM. After the ATM was shut down, parts of the original structure, including the SBI board and ATM-style entrance, were reportedly left untouched. Spit-Gate in Noida: Cook Arrested After Video Shows Him Spitting on Pizza Base Before Serving Customers.

‘ATM Salon’ in Bihar’s Patna Goes Viral

In Patna’s Danapur, a closed SBI ATM has been turned into a hair salon. The bank rented out the space, but kept all the ATM signage outside leaving customers shocked to find barbers cutting hair inside! pic.twitter.com/d4CdbpKwME — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 11, 2026

The vacant space was later rented out and converted into a salon, creating confusion among passersby who still assume it is a working ATM kiosk.

Social media users claimed that some people even walk into the shop expecting to withdraw cash, only to find barbers working inside. Lucknow Shocker: BJYM Worker Chetan Tiwari Shot on Busy Street, Accused Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

The unusual transformation quickly went viral online, with many calling it a “classic Bihar moment.” Users flooded X, Instagram and Facebook with jokes and memes over the unique setup.

Sharing the clip on X, a user named Dinesh wrote, “This can happen only in Bihar… An ATM in Patna’s Danapur is now running as a salon. The SBI board is still outside, but there’s no cash machine inside.”

The viral video continues to attract reactions online, with many users calling the salon one of the funniest business conversions they have seen recently.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).