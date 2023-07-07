Bogota, July 7: A couple was caught on camera indulging in sex acts in the street near Palonegro International Airport in Bucaramanga, Colombia. The duo's sexual adventure was recorded by a cameraman who was seen walking around them to get close-up shots of the couple in action next to a white Kia Picanto parked by the roadside.

The Daily Star reported the audacious pair were captured on camera by a furious resident who intended to lodge a formal complaint with the authorities. “I want to make a public complaint so that everyone knows what couples do on the way to the airport. I think they are making a video or something. It's 11.30 in the morning, and, despite cars passing by, these people are doing their thing. It is taking place in front of the Palonegro Ecoparque restaurant,” the complainant told the media outlet. Couple Having Sex in Public Caught on Camera in UK: Commuter Making TikTok Video Shocked To See Man Receiving Oral Sex by Woman at Birmingham New Street Station.

The local police officially acknowledged the recorded "public complaint" and is presently examining the footage to ascertain the identities of the man and woman in the sex video. Additionally, authorities have acknowledged multiple similar complaints in recent weeks and have pledged to intensify police patrols in the vicinity. Uttar Pradesh: ‘Man’ Accuses Partner of Forcing Him To Undergo Sex-Change Surgery, Abandoning Him Couple of Months After They Lived As ‘Husband and Wife’ in Kaushambi.

In another distressing incident, Rudy Farias, the Texas man reported missing eight years ago as a teen, was living with his mother the whole time, Houston police said. Rudy Farias has now made abuse allegations nearly a week after he was found outside a church, according to a local activist, reported Fox News. According to the report, the activist claimed Rudy's mother kept him under wraps for nearly a decade while lying to and abusing him as sex slave.

