Mumbai, July 5: In a bizarre incident that took place in the United Kingdom, a woman was horrified and taken aback when she saw a couple indulge in a sexual act at a railway station in Birmingham. The woman identified as Marie Lumiere was reportedly making a TikTok video while she was travelling from London to Birmingham New Street station when the incident took place. Upon reaching the Birmingham New Street station, the woman was shocked to see a man receive oral sex from a woman at the busy train station.

According to a report in DailyStar.Co.UK, Lumiere was stunned to see the couple perform a sex act as soon as she stepped onto the Birmingham New Street station. The woman took to the Chinese video-sharing app to share her shock. As per the report, the incident took place when Marie Lumiere was heading out to the city centre after arriving at the Birmingham New Street station. Drunk Couple Caught Having Sex in ScotRail Train From Glasgow to Edinburgh, Video Gets Leaked on Social Media.

At the ticket hall, Lumiere caught the couple in a mid-sex act as the man received oral sex from a woman at the Birmingham New Street station. "POV: You've just got off the train at Birmingham New Street," the woman wrote while sharing the video on TikTok. Lumiere who was shocked by what she saw at the ticket hall shared the alleged "mid-sex act" video with her followers.

The video showed a man receiving oral sex by a woman who appeared to be sitting behind a pillar. While other passengers who were present at the hall ticket of the UK station did not seem to be aware of the sex act, Lumiere who was surprised to see the couple was put off by the act. The video also shows Lumiere saying that the place isn't real as she turns around and exits the station. Naked Man Having Sex With Tree Caught on Camera in UK: Nature Freak Kisses and Passionately Rubs Against Stump at Park in Wiltshire, Arrested After Disgusting Video Surfaces.

"It's 10 o'clock in the morning. It's literally 10 o'clock. Not the 'Welcome to Birmingham' starter pack coming in clutch," Marie said in her video. While TikTok users were left puzzled, many took to the comments sections to share their views. "City centre it's just a simulation, it's not real," said a user jokingly while others said that they are considering not visiting Birmingham. "I was supposed to visit Birmingham in July...but no thanks," said a user. Some users said that they experienced similar incidents.

