Delhi, April 15: A shark nabbed at a free diver in the Maldives that left the woman with a six-inch wide mark on her shoulder blade. The woman Carmen Canovas Cervello, was snorkeling in the Maldives when a 220-lb, 8-foot-long nurse shark attacked her and left a 6-inch wound on her body.

Dailystar reported that the woman jumped back in for a dip with the sharks immediately after she cleaned the wound. The video of the terrifying moments has now surfaced on the internet.

Marine photographer and freediver Ibrahim Shafeeg, 37, who filmed the gruesome attack said that he and his friend Carmen Canovas Cervello had reportedly been diving at Vaavu Atoll in the Maldives when suddenly they came across a school of ten nurse sharks, a commonly-observed species in the region.

Suddenly, one shark decided that they were too close for comfort and showed its dominance by clamping its teeth down on Cervello's shoulder and upper back.

Watch Video of the Shark Attack:

Even though it was only for a brief moment, it left a sizable mark of around six inches in diameter on the diver's body.

The bite happened so quickly that both Ibrahim and Canovas jumped out of the water to check what damage had been done to Canovas’ shoulder and back by the bite-happy creature.

Once out of the water, the pair cleaned the wound while examining how severe it was near the Dhiggiri resort in Vaavu Atoll.

Carvello was however unbothered by the bite and forwent going to the hospital, instead opting to dive right back into shark-infested waters and resume the diving experience.

After the shark bite, we thought nothing major about it as it was only a minor injury so we cleaned the wound and continued snorkelling at the same spot again, said Shafeeg.

