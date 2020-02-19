Shivaji Jayanti 2020: Twitterati Remember Valour And Courage of The Great Maratha Emperor

Happy Shiv Jayanti 2020 HD Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shiv Jayanti or Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in Maharashtra. Various events and programs are held remembering the great works of the emperor. As February 19, 2020 marks 390th birth anniversary of the King, people have taken to social media platforms paying tributes to the great leader. From Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Photos, HD Wallpaper, GIF Images, Twitter is remembering the Maratha emperor. And as observe Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020, we bring to tweets remembering the great leader. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Messages And Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Hike Stickers, Images, SMS And Wishes to Share on Shiv Jayanti.

People are posting Shivaji Maharaj images and wallpapers as their WhatsApp DP, Facebook status, Instagram story and other social media profile photos. People send Shivaji Jayanti wishes in Marathi greeting their loved ones on this day. You can also share Shiv Jayanti wishes which can be shared as Hike messages, Instagram and Snapchat stories.

Twitterati Share Shivaji Jayanti Wishes:

Happy Shivaji Jayanti!

CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ The greatest maratha🔥 💛born in the hill fort of Shivneri 💛chhatrapati of Raigad 💛Created force of 1,00,000 soldiers 💛 promoted use of Marathi , Sanskrit 💛Considered as Father of INDIAN NAVY#ShivajiMaharaj#शिवजयंती pic.twitter.com/xTn2C0TLlb — Yash (@i_m_yash__) February 18, 2020

The Great Maratha Emperor!

Tribute to the Epitome of Indomitable courage, founder of Hindustan swaraj, The great warrior King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary. #शिवजयंती#Raje_Shivchhatrapati #ShivajiMaharaj pic.twitter.com/hf7H4WhX9L — Śwárup Řaháne (@swaruprahane88) February 18, 2020

Tributes to the Maratha King!

The one who carved his name on the page of history who painted the dream of "SWARAJYA"in the minds of people who fought the fight by taking the saffron (Bhagva)flag in his hand. Sacrificed his life Humble tributes to the great warrior #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj #शिवजयंती pic.twitter.com/NzgTkt3b8v — Shraddha (@i_Shraddha24) February 18, 2020

The Man Who Brought Maratha Rule to Maharastra:

Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji Remembering the epitome of indomitable courage,fearless warrior of Hindavi swarajya & saviour of Dharma Chatrapati #ShivajiMaharaj on his birth anniversary.Whole life he fought to protect the cultural & religious ethos of Bharat. Tribute🌺🙏 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UezEl9bkl7 — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) February 19, 2020

Remembering The Maratha Emperor!

I bow down respectfully to the Hindu Hriday Samrat, Maratha Warrior, visionary administrator Chhatrapati #ShivajiMaharaj on his Jayanti! His legendary acts of bravery to protect the cultural &religious ethos of Bharat will always be an inspiration to every Indian!#HindaviSwaraj pic.twitter.com/nwfin4yeKU — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) February 19, 2020

Chhatrapati Shivaji is regarded as one of the fiercest warrior kings. His legacy and stories of his valour continue to live on. We wish everyone a Happy Shivaji Jayanti!