Shivaji Jayanti 2020: Twitterati Remember Valour And Courage of The Great Maratha Emperor
Happy Shiv Jayanti 2020 HD Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shiv Jayanti or Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in Maharashtra. Various events and programs are held remembering the great works of the emperor. As February 19, 2020 marks 390th birth anniversary of the King, people have taken to social media platforms paying tributes to the great leader. From  Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Photos, HD Wallpaper, GIF Images, Twitter is remembering the Maratha emperor. And as observe Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020, we bring to tweets remembering the great leader. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Messages And Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Hike Stickers, Images, SMS And Wishes to Share on Shiv Jayanti.

People are posting Shivaji Maharaj images and wallpapers as their WhatsApp DP, Facebook status, Instagram story and other social media profile photos. People send Shivaji Jayanti wishes in Marathi greeting their loved ones on this day. You can also share Shiv Jayanti wishes which can be shared as Hike messages, Instagram and Snapchat stories.

Twitterati Share Shivaji Jayanti Wishes:

Happy Shivaji Jayanti!

The Great Maratha Emperor!

Tributes to the Maratha King!

The Man Who Brought Maratha Rule to Maharastra:

Remembering The Maratha Emperor!

Chhatrapati Shivaji is regarded as one of the fiercest warrior kings. His legacy and stories of his valour continue to live on. We wish everyone a Happy Shivaji Jayanti!