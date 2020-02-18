Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Messages And Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Hike Stickers, Images, SMS And Wishes to Share on Shiv Jayanti

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 HD Image And Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020, readers! Shivaji Jayanti, popularly known as Shiv Jayanti, is celebrated with zeal and fervour in parts of India, especially Maharashtra. The festival of Shivaji Jayanti is observed on February 19 annually in high spirits and grandeur festivities in Maharashtra, where it is declared as a public holiday. People send Shivaji Jayanti wishes and Marathi greetings to their loved ones on this day. If you, too, are looking for the top trending English and Marathi Shivaji Jayanti 2020 messages, you can find them all here.

People can send these latest Shivaji Jayanti 2020 wishes and greetings via WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram posts Snapchat stories, and Hike messages as well. If you are looking for some of the best Shivaji Jayanti 2020 wishes and greetings in Marathi, then you can find them here. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Date: Know History and Significance of Shiv Jayanti to Celebrate 390th Birth Anniversary of the Brave Maratha King.

We, at LatestLY, bring you the top trending Marathi Shiv Jayanti 2020 messages that you can share it with your loved ones on this auspicious day.

Happy Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Messages And Greetings

WhatsApp greeting reads: Andhar Far Jala,

Ata Diva Pahije,

Afjalkhan Far Jale,

Ata Ek Jijaucha Shiva Pahije,

Shatkanchya Yadnyatun,

Uthali Ek Jwala,

Dhaha Dishanchya Tejatun,

Arunoday Jahala,

Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji!

WhatsApp greeting reads: Talwari Tar Saglyanchya Hatat Hotya, Takat Tar Saglyanchya Mangatat Hoti, Pan Swarajya Sthapanyachi Icchha Fakt “Marathi” Raktatach Hoti.. Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji!

WhatsApp greeting reads: Let Us Celebrate Shivaji Jayanti by Promising Ourselves to Always Walk the Path of Righteousness Like Shivaji Maharaj and Make Our Nation Proud.

WhatsApp greeting reads: Shivaji Jayanti Reminds Us of the Courageous Acts of Chatrapati Shivaji Which Will Inspire the Coming Generations Forever. Happy Shivaji Jayanti to You.

Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of the great Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It is his 390th birth anniversary this year. Shivaji Maharaj was known for his political acumen and leadership skills. He was a master of disguise and of the few leaders who went against the Mughal forces toe-to-toe. The more we speak about his valour, the less it seems. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings, SMS and GIF Images to Send on The 390th Birth Anniversary of the Great Maratha Warrior.

On the occasion of Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020, we at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Shiv Jayanti and hope you would love sharing this latest collection of 2020 Shivaji Jayanti wishes and greetings with your loved ones on this auspicious day.