Nashik, February 27: Sniffer dog Spike, an important member of the bomb disposal squad of the Nashik Police, received a grand farewell earlier this week. Spike has successfully performed many security duties for the past 11 years. According to details by news agency ANI, Spike has been a part of the bomb detection and disposal squad of the Nashik City Police Force. The sniffer dog received the farewell on February 24 after completing 11 yrs of service.

In a video shared by Nashik Police, Spike was paraded on the bonnet of a Police vehicle on the occasion. The cops clapped and applauded the great work done by the sniffer dog, as the dog was seated on the bonnet. Spike was also seen wearing a garland and lying peacefully on the vehicle. The Police van was also decorated with roses and balloons for the special occasion.

WATCH: Spike - a sniffer dog, gets farewell after completing 11 yrs of service with Nashik Police

#WATCH Maharashtra: Spike - a sniffer dog who was a part of bomb detection & disposal squad of Nashik City Police Force, received farewell on 24th Feb after completing 11 yrs of service. Spike was paraded on bonnet of Police vehicle on the occasion (Video Source: Nashik Police) pic.twitter.com/FY7GsJMFNg — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

Earlier this month, a similar farewell was reported from Nagpur where the Nagpur Police gave a grand farewell to sniffer dog after 10 years of service. Sniffer dog named Raja had been a disciplined sniffer dog of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of Nagpur police and was given a farewell on February 4.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2021 09:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).