Mumbai, June 24: Fresh from the Paris Diamond League top finish, the two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is all set to be in action at the Ostrava Golden Spike, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet, on Tuesday. After being forced to withdraw from the competition in the last two editions due to injury, Chopra will finally get his chance to compete in Ostrava. The Tokyo Olympic champion and Paris Olympic silver medallist has crossed the 90m barrier for the first time in his career this season and will be looking to build upon his last week's win at the Paris Diamond League. Neeraj Chopra Eyes Top Finish at World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, Says ‘I Don’t Want To Put Any Pressure on Myself for 90M’.

He will be joined by 2016 Olympic champion Thomas Rohler of Germany, along with Grenada's Anderson Peters, the two-time World Champion and Olympic bronze medallist, in the nine-man field. Chopra will be competing on the home turf of his new coach Jan Zelezny, a Czech javelin legend and world record holder, who also plays a key role in organising the Golden Spike.

Interestingly, the meeting record also belongs to none other than Zelezny (94.64m). First held in 1961, the Golden Spike is the most important meeting on the Czech soil and one of the oldest athletic competitions in Europe. Neeraj Chopra Committed To Throw 90 Metres in More Competitions After Paris Diamond League 2025 Win.

Since 2019, it has been a part of the new elite world athletics series under the name World Athletics Continental Tour – Gold. It is the second-highest world competition, just behind the Diamond League. Only ten cities in the world are a part of the World Athletics Continental Tour – Gold series.

Streaming Details: Live streaming of the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 athletics meet will be available in India on the event’s official YouTube channel.

Broadcast Details: There will be no live telecast of the Ostrava Golden Spike on any TV channel in India.

When Will the Event Start: The men's javelin throw event at Ostrava Golden Spike is scheduled to start at 10:30 pm IST.

Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 Javelin throw entry list

Neeraj Chopra (India)

Jan Vyska (Czechia)

Marc Anthony Minichiello (USA)

Alexandr Caca (Czechia)

Douw Smit (South Africa)

Martin Konecny (Czechia)

Toni Keranen (Finland)

Thomas Rohler (Germany)

Anderson Peters (Germany)

