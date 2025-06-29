The Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 saw a bizarre incident during the 400 M hurdles race as USA athlete Chris Robinson suffered a wardrobe malfunction during his race. Robinson was on the final few metres of his race when he underwent an undergarment failure which saw him adjust his shorts repeatedly to save himself from embarrassment in between the ongoing race. He also tumbled to one hurdle despite having a good lead and eventually had to focus on the race in his hand. He kept going on in that situation and eventually won the event with a season's best timing of 48.05 seconds. Chris Robinson Wardrobe Malfunction Video: Watch USA Star Win 400M Hurdles Event At Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 Despite An Undergarment Failure.

It was an embarrassing moment from the American athlete as his private part got exposed repeatedly and he had to adjust his shorts in the middle of an intense race where he couldn't afford slowing down. Despite that he showed composure and made sure he won the event and did justice to his hard work. Brazil’s Matheus Lima reached close to him after his multiple efforts to rectify the wardrobe malfunction. In the end, the final time was one-tenth of a second slower than Robinson's personal best. The video of his wardrobe malfunction and the face that he recovered from it to win went viral on social media. Fans eager to know, who Chris Robinson is will get the entire information here.

# Chris Robinson was born on February 19, 2001 in Florida's Tallahassee.

# Robinson is a first-year pro, running college track at Alabama between 2022 and 2024.

# Robinson is popularly nicknamed as 'The Anomaly'

# Robinson has won many accolades in the 400 M hurdles, which is his specialty, with the Alabama Athletics.

# At the NCAA 2023, Robinson became the national champion in the 400 M hurdles event.

# In the same year, he became the first team All-American and first team All-SEC.

# Robinson began his collegiate career at Louisiana Tech. Later on, he got transferred to Texas-based South Plains College before coming to Alabama.

# In April 2025, he took part in the inaugural Grand Slam Track event in Kingston, Jamaica and secured second position.

# He contested the second Grand Slam Track meet in Miami in May 2025, again securing the second position.

# Finally during the World Athletics Continental Tour at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025, he managed to win the event despite a wardrobe malfunction.

The 64th Ostrava Golden Spike was held at the Mestsky Stadion in Ostrava, Czechia on June 24. The 64th edition of this thrilling Continental Tour Gold showcased top athletes competing for glory

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2025 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).