Stay Home, Stay Safe Messages for Janta Curfew: WhatsApp Stickers, Images, Videos and SMS Urging People to Remain Indoors and Break Chain of Coronavirus Spread

Today, March 22 is being observed as Janata Curfew in India as appealed by PM Narendra Modi to all the citizens. From 7 am to 9 pm today, people have been asked to stay indoors as a way to avoid the spread of coronavirus in the country. As the number of infected people jumps over 300, it is crucial to stop the community spread of COVID-19. Ever since the announcement, people have been sharing positive messages and images of 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' on social media to ask everyone to voluntarily join the curfew. This morning #JantaCurfew is among the top trends on Twitter. Doing your bit by staying home, you can always encourage others to follow the safety measures against coronavirus. So we give you some messages, images and even WhatsApp stickers that you can share with your friends and family members. 'Janata Curfew' Messages on Twitter and WhatsApp Stickers Go Viral as Indian Citizens Pledge to Support PM Narendra Modi's Initiative to Fight Coronavirus.
PM Modi on March 19 in his special address to the nation urged people to participate in "Janata Curfew." He asked everyone to stay indoors and help break the chain of community spread and also avoid hoarding of items. In tandem to the curfew, several cities have lockdowns for the next few days. Since morning, streets across the country are deserted, shops are closed and people are willingly staying indoors. Netizens are sharing pictures from their area which wear a deserted look. #StayHomeStaySafe messages are also being shared on Twitter. We too have got you some messages and images which you can pass on to your loved ones and make an appeal to be indoors.
Check Some Messages and Tweets on Stay Home Stay Safe for Janta Curfew:
Make a Wise Choice
Choose yourself what you want home or hospital #JantaCurfew #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/BTx241T1Mu
One Person Can Make a Big Difference
One person can make a huge difference.
Step back, stay home, slow the spread. #StayHomeStaySafe #coronavirusindia #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/yGLW4t8fCW
Here's Why We Should Follow It
Salutes to all the Brave doctors, nurses, health workers and everyone else who are tirelessly fighting #COVIDー19 🙏 #BreakTheChain #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/jJNJEX4cpn
Be a Superman From Home
When superman can...you can too #StayHomeStaySafe #IndiaFightsCorona #JantaCurfewMarch22 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/mOUeNpwtKf
You Don't Have to Go Out Post 9 PM!
Weekend wardrobe in the time of social distancing.#StayHomeStaySafe #SaturdayNight pic.twitter.com/VsuKu4ziUb
Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Art
#JantaCurfew #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe is a collective consciousness to break the chain of #coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/0m1aWlLWXe
Don't Repeat!
Don't repeat History#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/P4B3DL1TuP
Help Them
Stay home save nation! #StayHomeStaySafe #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/0uovXAnELP
There are also special WhatsApp stickers which are also passing on the message to Stay Home, Stay Safe. You can send the stickers or the above messages and images to convince people why staying home is important. The number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 324 and it is thus extremely important for people to stay indoors as much as they can to avoid getting infected. We hope you too are following the Janta Curfew.