'Janata Curfew' Messages on Twitter and WhatsApp Stickers Go Viral as Indian Citizens Pledge to Support PM Narendra Modi's Initiative to Fight Coronavirus

WhatsApp stickers going viral in support of PM Narendra Modi's suggestion 'Janata Curfew' (Photo Credits: File Image/ANI)

New Delhi, March 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed the nation to adhere to “Janata Curfew” or “People’s Curfew” on Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm to avoid the spread of coronavirus in India. Following PM Modi's announcement, Janata Curfew messages started doing rounds on social media. WhatsApp stickers encouraging people to participate in the government’s initiative as support to PM Modi’s suggestion to combat COVID-19 have also gone viral. Coronavirus in India: PM Narendra Modi Calls For 'Janata Curfew', Warns Against Panic Buying, Stresses on Work From Home.

After PM Modi’s address to the nation, netizens started taking a pledge to support Janata Curfew. They also urged everyone to join the government’s initiative. Twitterati also praised PM Modi for the measures adopted by the Indian government to control the spread of novel coronavirus. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Pandemic In India and Other Parts of the World.

Here are Some of the Twitter Reactions:

'Do Follow The Janata Curfew'

Do follow the #JanataCurfew tomorrow from 7am -9pm. Be a part of this initiative and fight the #Covid19 virus! Be responsible! pic.twitter.com/07DT7e8IDX — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) March 21, 2020

'Lets Be Part of This Great Initiative'

Let's be a part of this great initiative #JanataCurfew and unitedly fight the #COVID19. Stand out on your balconies and clap for all the nation's heroes at 5PM tomorrow. Be responsible! #Stayhome #Staysafe #IndiaFightsCorona — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) March 21, 2020

"I pledge that I'll strictly follow Janta Curfew this Sunday frm 7am to 9pm"

I'm Niharika gaur and I pledge that I'll strictly follow Janta Curfew this Sunday frm 7am to 9pm so that we strengthen India’s fight against the Corona Virus.This will bring us together nd we'll stand strong as a nation in this critical time!@narendramodi#IndiaFightsCorona — niharika gaur (@gaur321996) March 19, 2020

"I pledge to participate in janta curfew this Sunday."

I pledge to participate in janta curfew this Sunday. I Support the Brilliant initiative of PM @narendramodi ji.#jantacurfew #IndiaFightsCorona — Vinita Badhe (@i_winniee) March 19, 2020

"As a responsible Indian citizen pledge that this Sunday I will follow the instructions on 'Janta Curfew'"

I, Jahanavi Nagar, as a responsible Indian citizen pledge that this Sunday I will follow the instructions on “Janta Curfew", given by our honourable PM @narendramodi ji. Also I will spare my 5 minutes at 5 pm to express my gratitude to all our Indian #Coronafighters. — Jahanavi Nagar (@nagarjahanavi14) March 19, 2020

"I pledge to be at home on 22nd march 2020 7 AM to 9 PM for *JANTA CURFEW*"

I pledge to be at home on 22nd march 2020 7 AM to 9 PM for *JANTA CURFEW* . . . And *Ring the Bells of Glory at 5pm for those serving the Nation* Jai Hindustan 🇮🇳@PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/4ZAjOp5MnJ — Dhyan Passika (@DhyanPassika) March 19, 2020

How to Download The WhatsApp Sticker:

The WhatsApp Sticker urging people to participate in Janata Curfew can also be downloaded from Google Play Store. The sticker can be used through the messaging app to send to your friends. Go to the play store to download the sticker from this link.

Screenshot of WhatsApp Sticker:

Screenshot of WhatsApp message (Photo Credits: File Image)

Screenshot of WhatsApp Messag Going Viral:

WhatsApp message asking people to participate in Janata Curfew (Photo Credits: File Image)

Earlier in the day, PM Modi in his special address to the nation on coronavirus pandemic listed out various measures to fight the deadly virus. The PM stressed on the importance of "social distancing". He also asked people to “work from home”. PM Modi asked people not to panic. He added that people should not believe rumours of food and essentials supply shortage in the days to come.

In India, a total of 168 cases have been reported so far. Considering the population of the country, the effect of the deadly virus is minimal in India. Till now, four deaths were also reported in the country – each in Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi and Karnataka. Meanwhile, globally, COVID-19 has claimed more than 9,000 lives so far.