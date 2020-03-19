Coronavirus in India: PM Narendra Modi Calls For 'Janata Curfew', Warns Against Panic Buying, Stresses on Work From Home

PM Modi addressing the nation | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his special address to the nation on coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, listed out a spree of directives which should be followed for the next few days. Stressing on the importance of "social distancing", PM Modi said the nation should adhere to a "janata curfew" on each Sunday, beginning from March 22. The PM also stressed on "work from home" programme for employees in the organised sector, calling it essential to prevent the transmission of virus. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Pandemic In India and Other Parts of the World.

Modi also warned the nation against being driven into panic while adopting precautions. There will be no shortage of essential products in the days to come, the Prime Minister added. He also announced the formation of special task force to address the economic damage caused by the outbreak of novel coronavirus in India.

'Janata Curfew'

"On 22nd March, from 7 am to 9pm, all countrymen have to follow 'janta curfew'," PM Modi said, adding that the curfew would be imposed by people themselves by not stepping out of their houses to contain the spread of coronavirus. The curfew would remain imposed on every Sunday till the threat of coronavirus continues.

"If possible, please call at least 10 people every day and tell them about the 'Janta Curfew' as well as the measures to prevent coronavirus," he said, further adding, "Restrain is compulsory to protect ourselves and remain healthy. I request that for the coming weeks people should go out of their homes only if essential."

'Work From Home'

Modi appealed all private organisations to ensure they extend the work from home facilities to their employees, calling it essential to prevent the transmission of virus. The PM further added that several individuals will be severely impacted if the organisations slash the salaries of those who cannot make it to work due to coronavirus. "I appeal the employers to not to cut the wages of the employees," he added.

COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force

To study the damage caused to small and large businesses, entrepreneurs and medium scale enterprises, the government would form a special task force under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The task force would make necessary interventions to address the concerns of the COVID-19-impacted sections.

"Government has decided to constitute COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force under Finance Minister. The task force will remain in regular touch with all stakeholders, take their feedback and make decisions accordingly," Modi said.

No Need For Panic Buying

Amid rumours of food and essentials supply shortage in the days to come, Prime Minister Modi said such claims are untrue and aimed at creating a frenzy among the people. "I appeal to all not to go into panic buying to store essential commodities. Steps being taken to ensure that there is no scarcity of essential commodities," he said.

Thank Those at Forefront of Combating COVID-19

Modi appealed the entire nation to express gratitude to those at forefront of combating coronavirus. At 5 pm on Sunday, everyone must ring their bells and come out to clap for five minutes, as a mark of appreciation for those fighting against the spread of coronavirus.

"For last 2 months, millions are working day and night in hospitals and airports and those serving others by not taking care of themselves. On March 22, at 5'o clock, we should stand on our doorways, balconies,in our windows and keep clapping hands and ringing the bells for 5 minutes to salute and encourage them," he said.

On the day when PM Modi made a special address to the nation, the coronavirus cases climbed to 173. The fourth fatality was confirmed earlier today, after the samples of a 72-year-old man who died in Punjab tested positive for COVID-19. Globally, the pandemic has claimed more than 9,000 lives and affected over 200,000 persons.