Janata Curfew Over Coronavirus Outbreak: Streets Deserted, Shop Shuttered as Millions Stay Indoors

Streets wear a deserted look during janata curfew (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 22: Millions across India are observing self-imposed "janata curfew" to counter the threat from coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. Several areas across the country wore a deserted look and shops were shut as people chose not to step out from their homes during "janata curfew". Since the Indian Railways cancelled all trains till 10 pm tonight, there was a thin crowd at a few junctions. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

While metro services in Delhi are suspended, Mumbai's local trains were running but only for those providing essential services. Traffic on the roads was minuscule as people observed the self-imposed curfew. "Janata curfew" commended at 7 am on Sunday and will continue till 9 pm. The exercise was recommended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his special address to the nation on Thursday.

Shortly before the "janata curfew" started, PM Modi urged the nation to become a part of it. "In a few minutes from now, the Janata Curfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come. Stay indoors and stay healthy," Modi tweeted. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he will be strictly following the "janata curfew" and urged the nation to join.

In a tweet, Amit Shah said people should break the chain and protect our nation against this pandemic with social distancing and self-isolation. "As Janata Curfew, people's movement begins, I pledge to strictly follow PM Narendra Modi ji's call. I also urge my fellow countrymen to participate. Let's break the chain and protect our nation against this pandemic with social distancing and self-isolation (sic)," Shah tweeted.

The novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 315, including foreign nationals, on Saturday after more than 60 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Out of the 315 cases, 22 were discharged and cured of the virus. Four coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the country so far - one each from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi and Punjab.