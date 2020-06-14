Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide: #MentalHealthMatters Takes over Twitter as Netizens Talk About Depression and Suicidal Thoughts

Today, June 14 Bollywood woke up to the heartbreaking news of Sushant Singh Rajput committing suicide in his Bandra residence where he was found hanging by his house help who later informed the police. Amid the current situation when the country is crippling with coronavirus pandemic, this news is making people hate the year 2020 even more. While the exact cause of him committing suicide is not known, people cannot stop talking about mental health and depression. #MentalHealthMatters is trending all over Twitter with people discussing how important it is to talk to each other and not let difficult times take away the best of you.

People are remembering quotes and dialogues from his last movie Chhichore, which was ironically about his Sushant Singh Rajput's character encouraging his son to fight suicidal thought and teaching him how to accept failure. Netizens are urging, anyone who is dealing with suicidal thoughts, depressive feelings or anxiety must reach out to their loved ones. People must vent out their feelings to not be pushed towards something as scary as suicide. Take a look at some of the #MentalHealthMatters tweets:

If you are feeling stressed, talk to someone. If you are feeling anxious, talk to someone. If you feel like you have symptoms of depression, please talk to someone. Prioritise yourself. Prioritise your mental health.#MentalHealth #MentalHealthMatters — Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) June 14, 2020

Mental Health Matters

Mental health is bloody important! Don’t let depression take over you! Talk and take it out! Suicide is never an option!#MentalHealthMatters — SreeMukhi (@MukhiSree) June 14, 2020

Mental Health is Important

In today’s times of noisy and happening world... we often miss out the isolation, struggles and loneliness of a near one. Let’s work on making real convos... judging less... expecting less..loving more ... Mental Health is as important as physical health .#MentalHealthMatters pic.twitter.com/Me65PbMHDp — PamzNutrition (@PramilaMundra) June 14, 2020

Always Remember There Is Hope!

One of my favourites song BESABRIYAN from MS DHONI is just murmuring in my brain. He always promoted positivity everywhere but he himself committed suicidal😔🥺 May Allah give strength to every human to tackle the problems. REST IN PEACE💔#MentalHealthMatters pic.twitter.com/ZIN36cxZIK — Shifa khan (@Shifakh68597877) June 14, 2020

Please Talk

We talk about physical fitness, we talk about grades, we talk about achievements , we talk about winners , we talk about luxuries, we talk about beauty. We don’t talk about failures, we don’t talk about others feeling. Break the stigma. #depression #MentalHealthMatters pic.twitter.com/HMLh2tTj0f — Anant Chandra (@AnantChandra_) June 14, 2020

While the current situations may seem gloomy it is important to remember Sushant Singh Rajput's famous dialogue from his last movie Chhichore, "Tumhara Result Decide Nahi Karta Hai Ki Tum Loser Ho Ki Nahi ... Tumhari Koshish Decide Karti Hai". Another one of his dialogues from Chhichore that can be used as life quote is "Success Ke Baad Ka Plan Sabke Paas Hai ... Lekin Agar Galti Se Fail Ho Gaye ... Toh Failure Se Kaise Deal Karna Hai ... Iski Koi Baat Hi Nahi Karna Chahta."

