Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide: #MentalHealthMatters Takes over Twitter as Netizens Talk About Depression and Suicidal Thoughts

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 05:59 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide: #MentalHealthMatters Takes over Twitter as Netizens Talk About Depression and Suicidal Thoughts
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: #MentalHealthMatters (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Today, June 14 Bollywood woke up to the heartbreaking news of Sushant Singh Rajput committing suicide in his Bandra residence where he was found hanging by his house help who later informed the police.  Amid the current situation when the country is crippling with coronavirus pandemic, this news is making people hate the year 2020 even more. While the exact cause of him committing suicide is not known, people cannot stop talking about mental health and depression. #MentalHealthMatters is trending all over Twitter with people discussing how important it is to talk to each other and not let difficult times take away the best of you.

People are remembering quotes and dialogues from his last movie Chhichore, which was ironically about his Sushant Singh Rajput's character encouraging his son to fight suicidal thought and teaching him how to accept failure.  Netizens are urging, anyone who is dealing with suicidal thoughts, depressive feelings or anxiety must reach out to their loved ones. People must vent out their feelings to not be pushed towards something as scary as suicide. Take a look at some of the  #MentalHealthMatters tweets:

Mental Health Matters

Mental Health is Important

Always Remember There Is Hope!

Please Talk

While the current situations may seem gloomy it is important to remember Sushant Singh Rajput's famous dialogue from his last movie Chhichore, "Tumhara Result Decide Nahi Karta Hai Ki Tum Loser Ho Ki Nahi ... Tumhari Koshish Decide Karti Hai". Another one of his dialogues from Chhichore that can be used as life quote is "Success Ke Baad Ka Plan Sabke Paas Hai ... Lekin Agar Galti Se Fail Ho Gaye ... Toh Failure Se Kaise Deal Karna Hai ... Iski Koi Baat Hi Nahi Karna Chahta."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

