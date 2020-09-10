The media circus is all over the internet these days. And yesterday was an eventful day with the whole tiff between Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra Government. Right from Kangana's departure from her hometown in Himachal to her arrival amid the demolition of her office space, all the updates were covered by media channels. A video of postman being hounded by the reporters went crazy viral. But there's another video clip which is just as funny. An Aaj Tak reporter climbed into the JCB vehicle and tried to take a byte from the operator. To start with it, she asked him his name and he responded, "Kya karoge naam jaan ke? (what will you do knowing my name)". A clip of his response is going viral on social media and JCB memes and jokes are back with this one. Emraan Hashmi Takes a Subtle Dig at Media Hounding Postman Outside Kangana Ranaut's Office (View Tweet).

Kangana Ranaut's entry into Mumbai after giving a challenge to the Maharashtra CM was no less than a drama that unfolded last evening. All reporters gathered at various spots for coverage. Some mistook a postman for an official and surrounded him for a byte. His "main postman hoon" became a catchphrase that started trending online. Along with, a video of an Aaj Tak channel reporter approaching a JCB driver is going viral now. The reporter made an effort to climb over the vehicle and reach the driver. She then asks him his name to which he says, what would do with knowing my name. His "epic" reply has been going viral and people are calling it the Thug Life. Funny JCB Ki Khudai Memes Flood Twitter but Why Is #JCBKiKhudayi Video Going Viral and Trending in India?

Check The Viral Video Here:

The video has been shared by multiple users everyone praising the JCB opeator's reply.

The Audience Be Like...

Indian reporter asking the name of JCB driver Audience: pic.twitter.com/ZoKLRhuG64 — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) September 10, 2020

How Much Swag Do You Have?

On the scale of 0 to this JCB driver. How much swag do U have? 🙏😂 pic.twitter.com/GGB4YxBYwy — Shiva (@DharamGaram_) September 9, 2020

Give Him an Oscar

Perfect GIF for The Driver

Legend

What a legend 😎😎 https://t.co/g9FBBfZ3Kq — Anirban Blah (@anirbanblah) September 9, 2020

Coolest Operator Ever

Waah !! Coolest JCB operator ever !!! https://t.co/anUSDrWA9t — Chacha_chaudhary (@insomniac_ashy) September 9, 2020

JCB Meme Material

Anything and everything related to JCB is a potential meme https://t.co/lPMqvY57kG — ಆಹ್-ಭು-ನಾ (@ahbunaa) September 9, 2020

Many others have shared the above clip with similar reactions, all appreciating the reply. It is really sad to see the reporters clamouring around like this for taking a byte. JCB memes were one of the most popular jokes on the internet and they have returned with yesterday's episode.

