Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi recently shared the viral video of the postman from outside Kangana Ranaut's office. For the uninitiated, a video of a postman who was hounded by journalists mistaking him as the BMC official, went viral. The video where he is seen saying, 'Main Postman Hoon' is currently the talk of social media. Emraan also took a subtle dig at the whole scenario at the venue where BMC demolished Kangana's office property. 'Main Postman Hoon' Viral Video from Outside Kangana Ranaut's Office Has Netizens in Splits After Media Was Seen Hurling a Postman with Questions About the BMC Demolition (View Tweets).

In his tweet, the Murder actor shared the video that is all over the internet. In his sarcastic tweet, he wrote, "Chalo ! pali hill just lost its last postman." Of course, he was referring to the media persons shoving the mic into the postman's face asking him irrelevant questions regarding the demolition.

Emraan Hashmi's Tweet:

Chalo ! pali hill just lost its last postman 🤗😬 pic.twitter.com/52ilPYQDw3 — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) September 9, 2020

On the other hand, netizens are finding this video disturbing and appalling. Some of them even slammed the media that hounded him in a very irresponsible manner. People also could not help but point out the fact that people were casually seen flouting social distancing rules. What is your take on the entire scenario?

