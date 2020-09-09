If 'Main Postman Hoon' viral videos from outside Kangana Ranaut's house have taken over your social media you're not alone! Kangana Ranaut's arrival in Mumbai has the internet talking for many reasons. While an army of the police force and journalists rushed to her residence hounding her with questions amid a chaotic scene, one particular postman video has left Twitter in splits. The whole Kangana Ranaut-BMC controversial episode has left reporters sniffing for any bit of information to flash onscreen. Viral videos show journalists shoving their mics in the face of legit any human around the said venue to extract "news" BUT it just went to the next level when outside Kangana's office, a postman was hounded by the journalists. A viral video shows reporters encircling a poor postman outside Kangana's residence who was probably just doing his job. They were yelling out their questions like "Aapne Kyu Toda(referring to Kangana's house) and "Tum log ek ladies(sic.) ko sab milke target(karhe ho). The postman was surrounded and hurled with questions all at once and only when Kangana Ranaut Tells Uddhav Thackeray: 'Your Pride Will Be Broken' (Watch Video).

In the video that is rapidly going viral on social media, a postman is seen explaining to media that he isn't involved in the matter. A journalist asked him what 'government documents' he brought with himself. Another one asked him 'why did you break Kangana's property!' The postman simply tried to explain 'I am a postman, I did not do anything', trying to get away from the chaotic crowd.

Netizens once again slammed the media for taking the matter into their own hands and troubling the postman. There was also a wide criticism against people flouting social distancing norms amid this. Check out the tweets.

'Arey Main Postman Hoon'

Because He is a Postman

Media: Why are you targeting women? Why did you break Kangana's office? Post man: I am a postman. https://t.co/Q9xiEvtUwl — Anuvab Pal (@AnuvabPal) September 9, 2020

On That Note

So happy to see a postman after ages🤣 https://t.co/LnQqo0fuDN — EpicRoflDon™ (@EpicRoflDon) September 9, 2020

Postman Mistook For BMC Official

Group of jokers from TV channels masquerading as journalists hound a postman mistaking him as a BMC official. One woman (allegedly a reporter) asks, 'tum log sab milkar ek lady ko target kar rahe ho.' Same woman will resign some days later and you will make her a hero. https://t.co/C6a50szEIt — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) September 9, 2020

Funny Memes Flow In

Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?

Hilarious. I've been standing here waiting Mister Postman Please Mr. Postman https://t.co/rfQBpE4Bof — Samir Arora (@Iamsamirarora) September 9, 2020

Here's What Emraan Hashmi Has To Say

Chalo ! pali hill just lost its last postman 🤗😬 pic.twitter.com/52ilPYQDw3 — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) September 9, 2020

On the other hand, Kangana has released a video addressing Maharashtra CM, Uddhav Thackeray. She said, "Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think? That you ganged up with film mafia and destroyed my home and exacted revenge on me? Today, my house has been broken. Tomorrow, it will be your pride that will be broken. This is the wheel of time...remember."

