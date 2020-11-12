New Delhi, November 12: Shortly after the news broke that the Indian government has served a notice to Twitter for showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of Ladakh, a section of people demanded a ban on the micro-blogging site. #TwitterBan was among top trends on Twitter. Reacting to #TwitterBan trending on Twitter, netizens flooded the micro-blogging site with funny memes and jokes.

Last month, Twitter had shown the Hall of Fame in Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir. It had also shown Jammu and Kashmir in the People's Republic of China. The issue was highlighted by security analyst Nitin Gokhale. While Twitter removed the reference to China, it continues to show Leh in Jammu and Kashmir instead of Ladakh. On November 9, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology sent a notice to Twitter asking them to explain in five days as to why legal action shouldn't be taken against them for disrespecting India's territorial integrity.

The development led people to call for a ban on Twitter in India. Hence, #TwitterBan was among the top trends on Twitter. Funny memes and jokes on the demand for a ban on Twitter are all over the micro-blogging site. People are sharing memes to highlight how those who seek a ban on Twitter are themselves using the platform to express their views and that how a ban will affect Twitter users. Scroll down to check memes and jokes with #TwitterBan.

Memes and Jokes on #TwitterBan:

#TwitterBan is Trending Every Twitter user to each other pic.twitter.com/W3lBDnNHvv — ($) Kuch Nahi (@Just_said_it) November 12, 2020

#TwitterBan is trending Me who joined twitter 15 days ago pic.twitter.com/0cUkoiSMKw — ShubhamPatil (@shubhxmSpxtil) November 12, 2020

#TwitterBan BJP minister - Sir ye Twitter ban karwa de kya? Modi ji with 63.5 Million followers * pic.twitter.com/3x3gqyYtUA — S A W A N (@Theboysthing) November 12, 2020

#TwitterBan is trending Me Who just Joined a Paid Tweet,Rt Group ... pic.twitter.com/dVCYYkpBlW — 𝐘𝐚𝐃𝐚𝐕🇮🇳🚴 (@VIpIN_YaDaV_) November 12, 2020

People are trending #TwitterBan on twitter to ban twitter Meanwhile Twitter : pic.twitter.com/87DoqvKIda — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) November 12, 2020

Twitter users after sharing their Insta id, Whatsapp no. with everyone rn#TwitterBan pic.twitter.com/YlL6eKgElj — Sarcastic Chokro 👉😎👈 (@sarcasticchokro) November 12, 2020

Reacting to the notice from the Indian government, a Twitter spokesperson said: "Twitter remains committed to partnering with Government of India and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to serve the public conversation. Duly responded to the letter and as part of our correspondence, shared a comprehensive update with latest developments regarding the geo-tag issue."

