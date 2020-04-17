UFO or Shooting Stars? Mysterious Burning Object Spotted Over UK Skies Leaving a Trail of Smoke for 20 Minutes (See Pictures)

Mysterious Burning Object Spotted Over UK Skies (Photo Creidts: Twitter)

People in the UK were left shocked on seeing mysterious colourful smoke rising into the sky on Wednesday night. Multiple explanations on the light soon flooded the internet. While some said it was meteor showers, others thought it to be fireworks, Unidentified Flying Object (UFO), aeroplane trails and even shooting stars. As these theories started doing rounds, astronomy experts said that they are natural occurrences. Gerry Underwood in Cambridgeshire who saw it said that the unidentified object was falling through the sky for "between 10 and 20 minutes" and eventually fell down. It disappeared eventually as he looked on. Gerry said he had lit a small fire outside with his partner when he noticed the trail across the sky. He added that they watched it for 10 to 20 minutes as it passed through the sky. California Sky Witnesses a Mysterious Light; NASA Confirms It to Be a Meteor (See Viral Photos & Videos)

He said, "It looked like a very thick chemtrail to start with. It looked like a short, skinny cloud. It wasn't moving quickly at all. I'm pretty sure it wasn't a meteorite because they are gone in seconds. We have seen hundreds of shooting stars but this definitely wasn't that either. This was coming down very slowly and spiralling. It started to glow orange as you can see in the pictures. There were flames coming out of the back of it as well. It was really unusual."

Check Out The Pictures of Mysterious Burning Object Seen in UK Below:

Mystery burning object flies over UK skies leaving trail of smoke that stayed for 20 minutes People in Cambridgeshire have been left scratching their heads over a mysterious plume of smoke that appeared over the county. pic.twitter.com/Ie1vdScMZD — Plasma2020 (@lifelessons400) April 17, 2020

Quite some people saw the lights in the sky on Wednesday. Lucy Basaranfrom Walsall, West Midlands, who also saw it told MailOnline, "Yesterday evening before it went dark I noticed a bright light outside my window. The light was just below cloud level and it was bright orange. At first, I thought it was the lights on a plane but it was too bright so I carried on looking. It was as if there was a car in the sky with its lights on full beam. The light didn't move, it stayed in the same place for a minute or so. It didn't move at all. Then I realized that route wasn't a flight path either." As theories continue to flood social media, experts have confirmed that it is a natural occurrence.