Mumbai, March 2: A resident of Ireland has claimed to have spotted an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO). The incident of UFO being spotted in Ireland came to light when the person reached out to local news publication and informed them about spotting UFO. The person told local media that he spotted an Unidentified Flying Object last weeks in a small town of the country.

As per a report in WION news, the man informed local publication "The Leader" about the spotting of UFO. As per The Reader, the man spotted the UFO when he witnessed an unusual activity in the night sky over Ballymahon in Longford. The man who said that he saw the UFO at around 8 pm also claimed that he has recorded the entire incident. UFO Spotted in China? Authorities ‘Were Preparing’ To Shoot Down Flying Object Over Rizhao.

Apparently, the man, a resident of Ballymahon said that the movement of three lights in the night sky were "very clear" as he shared burry pictures of the incident. The local resident said that the UFO like objects moved "very quickly" and went on to form a triangle. The Longford resident also said that he wouldn't have believed that he saw a UFO, however, he believed as he saw it with his own eyes.

"The photographs do not do this justice. It was very clear that night. The three lights were on the angles of the craft, the body was black. The lights were the colour of an orange flame. The speed that they moved at confirmed it was not an ordinary aircraft," the man said while describing the UFO. UFO Over Stonehenge? Worker Claims ‘Shape-Changing’ Flying Object in Skies Over Heritage Site in England in TikTok Video.

After spotting UFO, the man said that he googled 'UFO Ireland' and he saw the exact same image which he saw with his eyes. Meanwhile, the Meanwhile, the Aviation Authority of Ireland hasn't confirmed any such activity. They said that on February 17 "there was no known or reported traffic in this area at that time".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2023 12:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).