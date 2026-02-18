New Delhi, February 18: A shocking video allegedly linked to a product being sold as “Yuvraj Poha” has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers disturbed and raising serious food safety concerns.

The clip shows two men sitting directly on a massive heap of chivda, the flattened rice used to make poha, while packing it into plastic packets. One worker is seen filling the packets, while the other weighs and seals them. What has triggered outrage is the apparent lack of hygiene. The men appear to be sitting on the raw poha itself and handling it without gloves, hairnets or any visible sanitation measures. Kirti Patel Viral Video: Influencer Faces Backlash After Taking Dip at Junagadh Mrugi Kund Alongside Naga Sadhus.

Yuvraj Poha Viral Video Sparks Outrage Over Shocking Hygiene Lapses

Social media users claim the video is related to Yuvraj Poha packaging, though the authenticity and exact location have not been independently verified.

The video has garnered thousands of views and angry reactions. One user wrote, “Nothing is safe to eat anymore.” Another commented, “This is beyond disgusting.” A third sarcastically said, “Looks like they bathed in the poha.” Bijnor Police Viral Video Controversy: UP Cop and Woman Constable Suspended After Their Obscene Videos Surface Online.

Several users also tagged the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, demanding strict action and questioning how such practices are allowed.

As the clip continues to circulate, it has sparked debate over food hygiene standards and monitoring of local food packaging units.

